Ozark and Ghostbusters II star Harris Yulin dies at 87

Hollywood has yet again lost an industry gem, Harris Yulin. As per Entertainment Weekly and other reputable publications, the Ozark and Ghostbusters II star breathed his last on June 10, 2025, in New York City, at the age of 87. The same sources note that he died of a cardiac arrest.

Harris Yulin has been active as a performer since 1963. That year, he was a part of the production of Next Time I'll Sing to You. While his initial contribution was in the field of theater, he gradually made a shift to films and television.

In 1970, Yulin appeared in the Maidstone and End of the Road films. He also appeared in the television show Neither Are We Enemies. Since starting his career, Harris Yulin created a legacy for himself, appearing in more than 100 roles across platforms.

Yulin died of a cardiac arrest

As previously mentioned, Harris Yulin passed away at the age of 87. According to Entertainment Weekly, the actor is survived by his wife Kristen Lowman, nephew Martin Crane, son-in-law Ted Mineo and godchildren Marco and Lara Greenberg.

After Yulin's death, a statement confirming the news was made public. A part of it, highlighted by USA Today, reads:

"Yulin was part of the vanguard of a generation who cared passionately about the craft of acting. This deep, lifelong dedication led to extraordinary, resonant performances that were a gift to audiences, the actors he worked with, and the art of acting itself."

Before his death, Harris Yulin was preparing to start work in a series titled American Classic, directed by Michael Hoffman. Following the unfortunate development, Hoffman, in a statement as per USA Today, said:

"Harris Yulin was very simply one of the greatest artists I have ever encountered. His marriage of immense technique with an always fresh sense of discovery gave his work an immediacy and vitality and purity I've experienced nowhere else."

He added:

"And what he was as an actor, he was as a man, the grace, the humility, the generosity. All of us at 'American Classic' have been blessed by our experience with him. He will always remain the beating heart of our show."

Some popular projects Yulin was a part of

Harris Yulin has worked on Scarface and Frasier

As previously mentioned, Yulin portrayed more than 100 characters, including appearances in film and television. Notable films he was a part of are St. Ives (1976), Scarface (1983), Ghostbusters II (1989), Clear and Present Danger (1994) and Bean (1997).

Other films for which he's recognized include Rush Hour 2 (2001), The Emperor's Club (2001), The People Speak (2009), and Omni Loop (2024).

When it comes to television shows, Yulin is primarily recognized for S.W.A.T. (1975), How the West Was Won (1978-1979), Frasier (1996) and Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992-2002).

He is also known for 24 (2002-2003), Entourage (2007), The Blacklist (2015), and Veep (2016). Notably, he was also part of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (2016-2017), Ozark (2017-2018) and FBI: Most Wanted (2022).

Yulin, as mentioned earlier, has also been involved in the theater community. Some plays he has participated in, according to USA Today, include Watch on the Rhine, The Price, The Visit, Hedda Gabler and Finishing the Picture. He has directed plays like The Trip to Bountiful, The Glass Menagerie and This Lime Tree Bower.

