Harris Yulin net worth: Scarface and Ghostbuster star's fortune explored in wake of his death at 87

Harris Yulin, a Broadway star and actor who appeared in Ghostbusters and Ozark, has passed away at 87. According to Deadline, the news was announced by his family and manager, Sue Leibman, adding that he died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in NYC.

Yulin's career spanned over six decades, and he has more than 100 film and TV credits to his name. In a separate statement made to the NY Post, Leibman praised the actor's dedication to his craft, adding:

"Yulin was part of the vanguard of a generation who cared passionately about the craft of acting. This deep, lifelong dedication led to extraordinary, resonant performances that were a gift to audiences, the actors he worked with, and the art of acting itself."

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Harris Yulin boasted an estimated fortune of $4 million.

Harris Yulin began his career as a theater actor, later directing productions like The Trip to Bountiful that earned him a Lucille Lortel Award

Sam Robards and Yulin in a scene from The Talking Cure (Image via Getty)

Born in November 1937 in Los Angeles, Harris Yulin grew up in a Jewish household, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Notably, he is the second cousin of actress Linda Stirling.

Yulin began his career as a stage actor. He landed his debut in James Saunders’ Next Time I’ll Sing to You in 1963. His first Broadway credit was in a production of Watch on the Rhine in 1980.

Throughout his career, the actor continued working in theater. Some of his other on-stage credits include The Diary of Anne Frank, Hedda Gabler (final Broadway appearance), and playing Willy Loman in Death of a Salesman (2010) at the Gate Theatre in Dublin, Ireland, according to Playbill.com.

Harris Yulin also directed several plays, including The Glass Menagerie and Horton Foote’s The Trip to Bountiful, which won four Lucille Lortel Awards.

Citing a 2010 interview with The Irish Times, the NY Post relayed Harris Yulin's thoughts about his career. He described himself as "not that high-profile," adding:

"I just do the next thing that comes along. Whatever comes along that I want to do or that I feel I need to do. Oftentimes the things one does you don’t think of doing or you have no idea that you’re going to do."

According to the New York Times' biography on the actor, he was one of the founders of the Los Angeles Classic Theater, where he mentored a number of actors. Per the publication, he was a University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) graduate.

The actor also taught at Juilliard for eight years, at the Graduate School of the Arts at Columbia University, and at HB Studios in Manhattan, per Deadline.

Harris Yulin's movie debut came in the 1970 black comedy End of the Road, followed by Doc in 1971. Some of his other notable film roles came from Scarface, Ghostbusters II, and Training Day, among several others.

On television, he guest-starred in Frasier, a role that earned him a Primetime Emmy nomination. His other TV appearances include Ozark, 24, La Femme Nikita, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, among others.

In a December 2012 film critic Jim Emerson, while discussing the movie Night Moves, wrote that Harris Yulin "should be in every movie ever made."

Ahead of his death, Harris Yulin was busy preparing for his role in the Michael Hoffman-directed MGM+ series American Classic. The pair previously worked together in the film Game 6, and Yulin was excited to collaborate again, reported Deadline.

In a statement made to the NY Post, Hoffman praised Yulin's "grace," "humility," and "generosity." Stating that the actor would remain the "beating heart" of the show, he added:

"Harris Yulin was very simply one of the greatest artists I have ever encountered. His marriage of immense technique with an always fresh sense of discovery, gave his work an immediacy and vitality and purity I’ve experienced no where else."

Yulin with wife Kristen Lowman at the 2016 Signature Theatre Gala (Image via Getty)

Harris Yulin briefly dated his Doc co-star Faye Dunaway in the 1970s. He married actress Gwen Welles in 1975. The couple remained together until her death in 1993. According to Celebrity Net Worth, in September 2005, the actor wed Kristen Lowman.

Yulin is survived by his wife, son-in-law Ted Mineo, godchildren Marco and Lara Greenberg, and nephew Martin Crane. His death was preceded by the death of his daughter Claire Lucido.

There is no official word on his memorial and funeral service as of now.

