How does ‘Ungava gin’ unravel secrets and obstacles for all in And Just Like That… season 3 episode 8? Details explored

And Just Like That… season 3 episode 8 was released on July 17, 2025. In the episode titled Happily Ever After, a simple bottle of alcohol turns into a pivotal plot point after Joy brings a bottle of Ungava Gin as a gift for Miranda. However, she is unaware that her partner is a recovering alcoholic, and things start spiralling from there for Miranda.

Beyond that, Carrie and Aidan finally get together after he comes down to New York in And Just Like That... season 3 episode 8. Lisa turns into a basket case over the flirty energy between her and her editor, Marion, among other plot points.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for And Just Like That… season 3. Reader's discretion is advised.

And Just Like That… season 3 episode 8 explores how Ungava gin created problems for Miranda

A still from the episode promo (Image via YouTube/@TVPromos)

And Just Like That… has put Miranda Hobbs through test after test after test ever since the Sex and the City spin-off premiered. The first season put her through an unhappy marriage alongside her struggle with alcoholism, but she eventually became sober and started dating again.

Season 2 focused on her transformation into her present-day happier and sober version, who is currently seeing Joy and living her new life. However, as of And Just Like That… season 3 episode 8, Miranda is yet to tell her new partner that she is a recovering alcoholic, which leads to a few problems.

It starts with when Joy surprises her partner by arriving at her apartment, and while Miranda is excited to see her, she isn’t happy to see the bottle of gin she brought along. Joy explains that she bought her favourite bottle of alcohol, a Canadian spirit named Ungava Gin, as she wanted to share it with Miranda.

She also tells Miranda that she would like to leave the bottle at her apartment, something Joy has never done with previous partners. However, while Joy quickly realises that Miranda doesn’t drink, she doesn’t think anything of it beyond believing that it’s Miranda’s choice not to do so. And to keep the new relationship going, Miranda agrees to keep the bottle, but that quickly leads to a few issues.

The major problem is the fact that Miranda is tempted to drink again, so much so that she tells Charlotte and Carrie that she believes she overcompensated by becoming sober. Her two best friends are now concerned and ask her to open up to Joy about her recovery, and tell her not to drink in And Just Like That… season 3 episode 8.

But Miranda decides against telling Joy, flirts with drinking the liquor before throwing the bottle into the garbage, leaving the aftermath for the next episode.

Carrie and Lisa deal with their ‘flirking’ issues in And Just Like That… season 3 episode 8

A still from the episode's promo (Image via YouTube/@TVPromos)

And Just Like That... season 3 episode 8 brings in a brand new word, ‘flirking’ – a merger of the words work and flirting, something that both Carrie and Lisa go through. Lisa is sent into a weird headspace over the ‘flirky’ energy between her editor, Marion, and herself. She even confesses to Charlotte that she had a farm-based sex dream about him, and it sends her into a tailspin.

But Charlotte, in And Just Like That… season 3 episode 8, assuages her and tells her that those kinds of things happen to everyone all over the world, and that it’s even happened to her. However, things take a turn when Lisa and Marion go to a movie premiere together, where Marion’s leg touches Lisa’s and she goes into panic mode, and quickly leaves the premiere.

Elsewhere, in And Just Like That...season 3 episode 8, Carrie and Aidan finally get together after he arrives in New York, and the two proceed to spend a lot of time together and then take a nap. But Carrie wakes up just in time for a meeting with Duncan, her neighbour with whom she’s swapping pages.

In And Just Like That...season 3, she is also ‘flirking’ with him along the way, but tells Aidan it’s only a working relationship despite their Scotch ‘work-date’ in the previous episode. That piques Aidan’s curiosity, who wants to invite Duncan over for dinner.

But Carrie expertly side-steps the situation and helps Aidan’s curiosity move on from the issue, for now.

And Just Like That...season 3 is currently streaming on HBO Max.

