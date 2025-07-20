The Hunting Wives season 1 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

Adapted from May Cobb’s acclaimed 2021 novel, The Hunting Wives season 1 is a seductive American drama television series that will premiere on Netflix on July 21, 2025. Originally developed for Starz, the series found a home on Netflix and will have 8 episodes.

Ad

Set in Texas, it follows Sophie O'Neil after she and her husband move from the East Coast to Texas and crosses paths with a group of affluent women, taking the Netflix show down a dangerous road for O’Neill.

The American series was created for television by executive producer and director Rebecca Cutter and stars an ensemble cast. That includes Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman in lead roles alongside Katie Lowes, Chrissy Metz, Jamie Ray Newman, and Dermot Mulroney.

Ad

Trending

When will The Hunting Wives season 1 be released?

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@LionsgateTV)

The Hunting Wives season 1 will begin streaming from July 21, 2025, on Netflix after the streaming giant licensed the US rights for a year. Post that period, the show will likely be available on Lionsgate Television, as they own the rights to American television series.

Ad

All eight episodes of the star-studded series were filmed over 18 weeks, with Downtown Mooresville in North Carolina transformed into an East Texas city.

Here is a list of the episodes, along with their release dates:

Episode 1: TBA (July 21, 2025)

Episode 2: TBA (July 21, 2025)

Episode 3: TBA (July 21, 2025)

Episode 4: TBA (July 21, 2025)

Episode 5: TBA (July 21, 2025)

Episode 6: TBA (July 21, 2025)

Episode 7: TBA (July 21, 2025)

Episode 8: TBA (July 21, 2025)

A paid subscription is required to access the content. Netflix has several premium subscriptions, as the Netflix Standard with ads costs $7.99 per month, while the Standard costs $17.99 per month. The streaming giant also has a Premium subscription on offer, which costs $24.99 per month.

Ad

All cast members in The Hunting Wives

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@LionsgateTV)

As mentioned above, The Hunting Wives season 1 features an impressive ensemble cast with Brittany Snow starring as Sophie O'Neil, a woman who moves to East Texas and finds her life spiralling out of control. Malin Akerman portrays the charming socialite Margo Banks while Dermot Mulroney stars as Jed Banks, her equally charming and alluring husband.

Ad

Beyond the trio, the Netflix-bound series features a strong supporting cast, including veteran actors like Chrissy Metz (This is Us) and more. Here is a full list of the actors:

Malin Åkerman as Margo Banks

Brittany Snow as Sophie O'Neil

Dermot Mulroney as Jed Banks

Jaime Ray Newman as Callie

Katie Loews as Jill

Chrissy Metz as Starr

Evan Jonigkeit as Graham O'Neil

George Ferrier as Brad

Alexandria DeBerry as Taylor

Branton Box as Sheriff Jonny

Joyce Glenn as Monae

Madison Wolfe as Abby

Ad

What to expect from The Hunting Wives?

First released in 2021, May Cobb’s novel The Hunting Wives quickly became a juicy and wildly entertaining thriller that captured readers across the globe. That quickly led to its rights being bought, and by October 2023, Starz had given the series an eight-episode order.

It follows Sophie O’Neill after she moves from the East Coast to East Texas, only to find herself pulled into an elite clique of women led by Margot Banks. Things start well for the newcomer as O’Neill finds herself in the middle of a lavish world filled with temptation, forbidden desires, and late-night shooting sessions.

Ad

However, Sophie’s life suddenly starts spiralling out of control after the group’s activities take an even deadlier turn, and she finds out she doesn’t know whom to trust anymore.

Interested viewers can stream episodes of The Hunting Wives season 1 starting July 21 on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddhant Siddhant Anush Lazar is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with four years of experience on the platform. With a BBA in Media and Communication, he has also contributed to content across several other digital media platforms, including SportsCafe, Soccer-Souls, and The Twelfth Man.



Siddhant finds great fulfilment in learning something new every day within the entertainment industry to ensure his work remains relevant. He is committed to writing engaging, well-researched articles that keep readers informed and entertained. Among his proudest professional moments was seeing his first article at the top of Google's search results.



Siddhant is inspired by JRR Tolkien, Eiichiro Oda, and Douglas Adams for their ability to craft immersive worlds and their dedication to storytelling. Beyond writing, he enjoys watching sports, television, and movies, as well as reading a catalog of books.



If granted a time machine, Siddhant would travel to 1985 to witness Queen at Live Aid or watch Arsenal finish the season unbeaten in 2004. Know More