Dermot Mulroney net worth: Fortune explored as actor files for divorce from wife of 14 years

Dermot Mulroney filed for divorce from his wife, Prima Apollinaare, on June 21, 2025, according to People Magazine. The two had been married for over 15 years and shared two daughters, Mabel Ray and Sally June. The People Magazine report also added that the couple began dating in 2008, one year after Mulroney's divorce from actress Catherine Keener.

Ad

The divorce documents, obtained by People magazine, stated that Dermot had requested to dissolve the marriage due to irreconcilable differences. However, the separation date was not mentioned in the legal documents.

Dermot Mulroney is known for his roles in multiple romance films and in several sitcoms, including Friends and New Girl. The actor and musician’s fortune is estimated to be around $2 million, as stated by Celebrity Net Worth.

Ad

Trending

An insider told People magazine that Dermot and Prima are reportedly not seeking anything and are not having any issues related to children or money. The source claimed that they took the help of mediators and that the divorce is “amicable.”

However, court documents related to the Zodiac star’s divorce requested that the fees of the lawyers be divided between him and Prima. Apart from that, Dermot is seeking joint physical and legal custody of Mabel Ray and Sally June. Mulroney additionally requested spousal support for himself and to remove the possibility of providing the same to Apollinaare.

Ad

According to Us Weekly, Mabel Ray was born in 2008, while Sally June was born in 2010. Prima’s original name was Tharita Catulle, and she changed her name around five years after getting married to Mulroney.

Dermot Mulroney’s net worth: Career and other details explained

Dermot Mulroney has built a huge fan base for his contributions as an actor and musician. The actor, who is from Alexandria, Virginia, has been associated with various successful projects is also his main source of income, and he has purchased multiple properties over the years.

Ad

Dermot Mulroney was also married to Catherine Keener in the past. Celebrity Net Worth stated that the duo bought a property worth $2.5 million in California, and although they divorced a long time ago, they continue to remain the owners of the house. The Dirty Grandpa star also has two more properties in the Hancock Park neighborhood in Los Angeles. He sold one of them around four years ago for $2.1 million.

Dermot Mulroney got the opportunity to enter Hollywood when he was in college and was offered a contract by WMA agent Barbara Gale, who was impressed with his audition. After making his television debut in 1986 with a few shows, Mulroney expanded his work to the big screen, and the box office collections have additionally contributed to his wealth.

Ad

Ad

On the small screen, Dermot Mulroney has given his voice to Green Lantern in The Batman. He has been featured on Saturday Night Live and portrayed main roles in shows like New Girl, Friends, Shameless, Pure Genius, American Horror Story, Homecoming, Hanna, and Chicago Fire.

Dermot is well-known for playing Sean Brenner in Insidious: Chapter 3. He has also been a part of MCU projects like Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home. He was an associate producer of the black comedy, Living in Oblivion.

Ad

Ad

Mulroney even played the lead in Bright Angel, following which he was seen in various other films. The list includes titles such as Career Opportunities, Where the Day Takes You, Point of No Return, The Thing Called Love, Angels in the Outfield, and How to Make an American Quit.

While Dermot slowly became famous among the audience, he was cast in films that became a part of some popular franchises, including Mission: Impossible III, Scream VI, and Jurassic World.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More