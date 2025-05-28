When did Vinessa Shaw get married? Hocus Pocus star’s husband Kristopher Gifford files for divorce citing irreconcilable differences

Hocus Pocus star Vinessa Shaw's husband, Kristopher Gifford, officially filed for divorce on May 22, 2025. The court documents, obtained by TMZ, cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

Gifford mentioned their date of separation as October 24, 2023, suggesting that they had been apart for at least 18 months before he filed for divorce. The petition included a request for joint legal and physical custody of their 7-year-old son named Jack.

Notably, Gifford did not request spousal support. Representatives for Vinessa Shaw had not issued a public statement at the time of publishing this article.

For the unversed, the couple tied the knot on November 20, 2017, after getting engaged in 2008, per People magazine.

More about Vinessa Shaw and Kristopher Gifford's marriage

Vinessa Shaw has usually kept her personal life private. As reported by People magazine, she began dating Kristopher Gifford, a graphic designer, in 2007. They got engaged a year later. The couple tied the knot in 2017 in a low-key ceremony.

Over the years, glimpses of their relationship surfaced through social media. Before the separation, the actress last featured Gifford in an Instagram post in July 2023, sharing a photo of them at an axe-throwing range for her 46th birthday.

On March 2, 2018, Vinessa Shaw uploaded a post and announced that their son Jack was born "two and a half weeks after his due date" on February 20, 2018. She described a long and complicated labor that derailed her plans for a natural birth. She wrote:

"Needless to say, we are overjoyed about our new little addition! He and I went through a lot, as the plans of having a natural birth were derailed. But with the support of so many people: family, midwives, and hospital staff, we came out victorious, healthy, and happy!..."

Vinessa Shaw's career

Fans still remember Vinessa Shaw as Allison from Disney’s 1993 film Hocus Pocus. Shaw's acting career also includes major roles in Eyes Wide Shut (1999), The Hills Have Eyes (2006), and 3:10 to Yuma (2007). More recently, she has appeared in single-episode stints on Yellowstone and the Cruel Intentions reboot.

In an October 2021 interview with ComicBook, Shaw talked about how Hocus Pocus affected her life, including her son's early understanding of Halloween.

"I think the best part about Halloween is having done Hocus Pocus. And probably the fact now that I have a three-and-a-half-year-old, who’s just starting to learn about Halloween and dressing up, he was so clueless. I said, “What do you want to be?” And he just thought about it, and then I realized, “Oh, ‘be,’ that’s not what I meant. Dress up as.” He was thinking like long-term, what does he want to be?"

As of now, Vinessa Shaw has not shared any public statements or appeared in media interviews addressing the divorce.

