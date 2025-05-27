How long does Fear Street: Prom Queen movie run? Runtime and other details of the film explored

Fear Street: Prom Queen was released on Netflix on May 23, 2025. The teen slasher flick is the fourth movie in the streaming platform's Fear Street series. It continues the horror tradition of the series with a new story that stands on its own. The movie keeps up its high energy without going on for too long in its 90-minute run.

Fear Street: Prom Queen is set in 1988 and is about a seemingly ordinary night at a high school prom that takes a deadly turn. As excitement builds among the students of Shadyside High School for the upcoming prom, a killer in a mask starts hunting the prom queen candidates. Each second that counts down to the big event is full of tension, secrets, and violence.

Fear Street: Prom Queen movie runtime

The movie Fear Street: Prom Queen lasts for 90 minutes. This length of 1 hour and 30 minutes includes the whole story, from meeting the main characters to the prom night massacre's climax and ending. The filmmakers keep the pace steady, which gives them time to build tension and suspense while adding enough genre-reminiscent violent and gory scenes.

The horror slasher does not waste any time and dives straight into the main conflict. The murders begin before prom night even starts, which sets the mood for the rest of the movie. In the last 20 minutes, there is a climax with intense action, shocking revelations, and an exciting showdown.

The hour-and-a-half runtime of Fear Street: Prom Queen keeps the thrills coming for fans of teen horror and fast-paced slashers without bogging down the story. Compared to many longer horror movies, this one is short enough to watch in a single sitting and fits well with Netflix's selection of exciting originals that are easy to watch.

Plot of Fear Street: Prom Queen

Fear Street: Prom Queen is set in the cursed town of Shadyside in 1988 as Shadyside High School's senior class gets ready for the much-anticipated prom night. Lori Granger is an outcast amongst her peers and comes from a troubled family background. She sets out to beat the "Wolfpack," the most popular girls at school, to be prom queen.

When Christy Renault, one of the candidates, is killed the night before prom, things get tense. Christy's murder marks the beginning of the masked killer's rampage as he hunts down the prom queen candidates one by one.

Lori shows up to prom with her best friend Megan, but a joke makes them quarrel with each other. At the same time, more students are killed in grotesque manners. A couple is found dead in a classroom, one student has been electrocuted, and another has had their head cut off.

Lori gets threats and starts to get worried. As the killings continue, it becomes clear that two killers are working together. Lori tries to warn her classmates as she finds out the truth.

As prom night goes on, the killings get worse. In shocking scenes, students are stabbed, sawed, and attacked. It turns out, the killers have something to do with Lori's past, which Megan and Lori find out as they look into the case.

One of the killers is revealed to be Dan, the father of Tiffany, one of the prom queen candidates, and the other is revealed to be her mother, Nancy. Both want to kill Lori because of her family history. Lori kills both of them in a brutal final fight before getting herself to safety. At the end of Fear Street: Prom Queen, Nancy's blood forms the Witch's Mark, which hints at deeper curses still active in Shadyside.

Fear Street: Prom Queen is available to stream on Netflix.

