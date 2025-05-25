Fear Street: Prom Queen - Full list of cast and characters explored 

Fear Street: Prom Queen is a horror/slasher film by Matt Palmer, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Donald McLeary. The film is based on R.L. Stine's 1992 novel The Prom Queen.
A masked killer goes on a killing rampage in Shadyside High during the night of the senior dance. His target is all the girls competing for the prom queen.
The film stars India Fowler, Suzanna Son, and Fina Strazza in the leading roles of Lori, Megan, and Tiffany, respectively. Other prominent cast members include David Iacono, Ella Rubin, Chris Klein, Ariana Greenblatt, Lili Taylor, and Katherine Waterston.
A legendary series will air on TNT! More details HERE.
The main cast of Fear Street: Prom Queen
India Fowler as Lori Granger
India Fowler plays Lori Granger, the protagonist of Fear Street: Prom Queen. Due to her family's dark past, Lori has been ostracized by fellow schoolmates. However, she decides to run for prom queen against all odds.
Fowler got her acting break in 2017 with a role in the British film Retaliation. Since then, she has been part of projects such as The Agency, White Lines, and Man vs. Bee.
Suzanna Son as Megan Rogers
Suzanna Son plays Megan Rogers, Lori's best friend, and a fellow Shadyside High outcast. She has been described as someone with 'a macabre sense of humor and a flair for the dramatic.'
Suzanna Son began her film career with Sean Baker's 2021 black comedy film Red Rocket. She also has an active singing career that led her to be cast in the music-industry drama series The Idol.
Fina Strazza as Tiffany Falconer
Fina Strazza plays Tiffany Falconer, an archetypal school queen bee with sycophant friends. She wants to dominate the prom queen at any cost. According to Netflix, the actress described her character as feisty, determined, fabulous, and a drama queen.
Fina Strazza appeared in multiple short films and TV movies before getting a role in Madam Secretary in 2019, Paper Girls, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.
The additional cast of Fear Street: Prom Queen
Below is the complete list of actors and the roles they play in the film:
- India Fowler as Lori Granger
- Suzanna Son as Megan Rogers
- Fina Strazza as Tiffany Falconer
- Chris Klein as Dan Falconer
- David Iacono as Tyler Torres
- Ella Rubin as Melissa McKendrick
- Ariana Greenblatt as Christy Renault
- Lili Taylor as VP Dolores Brekenridge
- Katherine Waterston as Nancy Falconer
- Dakota Taylor as Bobby
- Eden Summer Gilmore as Claire
- Brennan Clost as Gerald
- Cecilia Lee as Harmony LaFay
- Dale Whibley as Jimmy
- Darrin Baker as Principal Wayland
- Rebecca Ablack as Debbie Winters
- Ilan O'Driscoll as Linda
- Damian Romero as Judd
What is Fear Street: Prom Queen about?
As mentioned before, the film is based on R.L. Stine's 1992 novel The Prom Queen. It takes the viewers back to the spooky town of Shadyside, where evil never dies. The story is set in 1988, six years before the events of Fear Street Part One: 1994.
A masked killer is on the loose, killing prom queen candidates of Shadyside High, turning their biggest night of the year into a gore fest. Here's the official synopsis by Netflix:
"Who will be voted queen at Shadyside High's 1988 prom? For underdog Lori, competition is cutthroat even before someone starts killing off the candidates."
Stay tuned for more news and updates on Fear Street: Prom Queen and other films and TV shows on Netflix.