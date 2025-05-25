What role does Lori Granger's dad play in Fear Street: Prom Queen? Character explored

Fear Street: Prom Queen continues the Fear Street slasher films franchise as the fourth movie of the series. The R.L. Stine adaptation explores another incident from the notorious town of Shadyside, set in the 1988.

Shadyside High School prepares for the upcoming prom and prom queen contest. Lori Granger, targeted due to rumours about her family, wants to combat it and decides to stand as a contender for prom queen.

She has to compete against the school’s popular girl, Tiffany, and other candidates. There is also a mysterious masked killer on the loose, who adds danger to Lori’s prom night.

The central part of the plot is the rumor about Lori's family.

Lori Granger's father had died before her birth, with rumors circulating that Lori's mother had killed him. While Lori's father does not appear in the film, his character is vital to the entire plot.

All about Lori's father and the rumor behind his death in Fear Street: Prom Queen

A still from Fear Street: Prom Queen (Image via Netflix)

In the initial parts of Fear Street: Prom Queen, the viewers learn that the simple high-schooler Lori Granger lives a miserable life at Shadyside High School.

Many of her batchmates teased her because of the rumor behind her father's death.

As the film progresses, it is revealed that Lori's mother, Rose Granger, and her father were a couple since high school. Rose also stood for the prom queen contest back then.

Around the time of their prom, Rose got pregnant with Lori. One thing leads to another, and Lori's father mysteriously died on their prom night in the past.

Residents of Shadyside blamed Rose for being the killer of Lori's father. This rumor spreads in the school. Students like the popular girl and leader of the group, Wolfpack, Tiffany Falconer, often target Lori using taunts about the rumour.

However, the protagonist chooses to take a stand and participate in the prom queen contest. This, she believed, would help show the school about her being more than just the tragedy-stricken Granger.

She mentions this in one of her monologues from Fear Street: Prom Queen:

"It would be a cold night in hell if I actually won prom queen, but it's senior year. This is my last chance to show everyone I'm more than just a Shadyside sob story."

Also read: Is Fear Street: Prom Queen a sequel? Explained

Who actually killed Lori's father in Fear Street: Prom Queen?

A still from Fear Street: Prom Queen (Image via Netflix)

The prom night goes haywire as the masked killer goes around killing the prom queen candidates and several other characters one by one. Christy Renault becomes the first target of the killer, followed by the others.

Towards the end, Lori and her best friend Megan find out about the masked killer's deeds on the prom night. After a series of frantic runs and escape attempts, the friends manage to stop the killer.

It is found that Tiffany's father, Dan Falconer, was the masked killer who did it all just to make her daughter win.

As the tragic and fearful night ends, Lori accompanies saddened Tiffany home as her mother, Nancy, stays behind for investigation purposes. Later at Tiffany's place, Lori finds Nancy charging towards her and Tiffany with a knife, revealing that she was the other masked killer.

A still from Fear Street: Prom Queen (Image via Netflix)

Shocked, they run and hide in a cupboard where Tiffany also attempts to stab Lori. Understanding that the entire family was involved in the heinous crime, Lori attempts to make a run but gets wounded by Nancy.

It is then that Nancy Falconer reveals that she was the one who killed Lori's father. Nancy and Lori's father used to be together before he left her for Rose.

It was then that Nancy killed Lori's father during their prom night in the past, pushing the rumours to blame innocent Rose.

Towards the end, Lori manages to kill Nancy and Tiffany, emerging strong after finding the truth behind her father's death.

While her fathers's character is not present in the film in person, his death becomes a major part of the plot and drives the story to the climax.

Watch Fear Street: Prom Queen on Netflix.

