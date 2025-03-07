7 shows to watch if you like Chicago Fire

Created by Derek Haas and Michael Brandt, Chicago Fire, is a procedural drama series, starring Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney, Lauren German, and others. The show is the first installment in the Chicago franchise and is produced by Dick Wolf.

The thrilling show revolves around the personal and professional lives of a group of firefighters at the Firehouse 51, of the Chicago Fire Department.

Viewers who like shows about public institutions like police, medical, and military, must check the list below for some similar shows.

Seal Team, Rescue Me, and other shows like Chicago Fire

1. 9-1-1 (Prime Video)

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

This procedural drama features Angela Bassett, Oliver Stark, Kenneth Choi, and others. The show focuses on Los Angeles’ first responders such as paramedics, firefighters, and police officers.

The show has eight seasons and, like Chicago Fire, it humanizes its characters by delving into the mental, emotional, and physical toll, such demanding jobs have on the crew. Both shows have excellent chemistry between their characters.

2. Seal Team (Prime Video)

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring David Boreanaz, AJ Buckley, Toni Trucks, and others, this military drama series is created by Benjamin Cavell. The show revolves around an elite unit of the United States Navy SEALs, which is known by the name of Bravo.

The show is filled with lots of high-stake action and fights as it covers dangerous missions the team takes on. The series presents the toll it takes on the members of the unit and their families, due to a high-intensity and high-risk job. Like Chicago Fire, the show has intense scenes and well-developed characters.

3. Station 19 (Prime Video)

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

A spin-off of Grey’s Anatomy and set in Seattle, this action and procedural drama is created by Stacy McKee. The show revolves around the lives of a group of firemen and women at the Station 19 of Seattle Fire. The show features Jaina Lee Ortiz, Grey Damon, Jay Hayden, and others.

The show has seven seasons and a massive fan following, which launched a campaign to revive the show after the last season. Like Chicago Fire, the series has the same premise of a group of firefighters saving people, while also dealing with their personal lives.

4. Rescue Me

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Created by Denis Leary and Peter Tolan and starring Leary, Michael Lombardi, Jack McGee, and others, this comedy drama series, focuses on a group of firefighters in New York City. The show’s protagonist is Tommy Gavin (Leary), who is struggling with the loss of his best friend and cousin and leads a crew of firefighters.

Like Chicago Fire, the show revolves around the personal and professional lives of the firefighting crew and has the same premise of saving people from dangerous accidents. However, the show also has comedy infused in it, which makes for an interesting watch.

5. FBI (Prime Video)

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Missy Peregrym, Jeremy Sisto, Zeeko Zaki, and others, the show focuses on the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The police procedural series is created by Dick Wolf and Craig Turk and especially revolves around the New York City field office criminal division of the FBI.

The show has a group of ensemble characters like Maggie Bell, who is the lead of the FBI team, OA Zidan, who is Maggie’s partner and a retired Army Ranger. Other characters include Jubal Valentine, who runs the FBI’s fusion center. Like Chicago Fire, both shows have bureaucratic drama.

6. House (Prime Video)

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Hugh Laurie in the titular role and created by David Shore, this medical drama, also stars Lisa Edelstein, Omar Epps, Jesse Spencer, and others. The series is a popular show that revolves around the unconventional and quirky genius, Dr. Gregory House.

The show focuses on House's professional and personal life as he always attracts attention due to his misanthropic and cynical personality, but is able to solve even the most puzzling of medical cases. Even though it has a different setting than Chicago Fire, both shows revolve around saving lives and offer lots of suspense and surprises.

7. Chicago PD (Prime Video)

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Also created by Dick Wolf and Matt Olmstead, this police drama, is a part of the Chicago franchise and stars Jason Beghe, Sophia Bush, Archie Kao, and others. The series revolves around the patrol officers and the Intelligence Unit of the Chicago Police Department.

The show revolves around the personal and professional lives of a group of officers who put their lives on the line to keep the streets safe. Like Chicago Fire, the show is packed with thrills and fast-paced action. Both shows revolve around essential institutions of law and order in a city.

