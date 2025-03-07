Chicago Fire season 13 episode 15 recap: Who doesn't make it out alive?

NBC's Chicago Fire season 13 episode 15, titled Too Close, premiered on March 5, 2025. The latest episode of the action drama series explores multiple personal storylines around prominent characters like Damon, Stella, Severide, Pascal, and Hermann.

While Stella and Severide have positive news in their adoption journey, Damon struggles with a colleague's behavior at his new Firehouse. The show also teased a significant death in the promo, and it delivers on the promise in this week's episode.

The plot twist comes for Pascal's character, who loses his wife, Monica, in a road accident on their anniversary. Although Monica is not a main character, with her missing, fans can expect major changes in Pascal in the coming episodes.

Chief Dom Pascal loses his wife in Chicago Fire season 13 episode 15

Chicago Fire season 13 episode 15 starts with Pascal talking about his upcoming wedding anniversary, with his sister-in-law helping him plan a special dinner.

The episode goes to focus on Damon's emergency call and Stella and Severide's adoption interview, up until Pascal receives a phone call.

While waiting for her at the restaurant, Pascal received the news that Monica was involved in a fatal crash on her way to meet him.

He rushes to the hospital, where he is met by a teary-eyed Violet Mikami, hinting at the worst possible scenario. Later, Dr. Archer delivers the official news that Monica is no more. In an emotionally charged scene, Pascal breaks down beside Monica’s lifeless body, holding her hand.

Given the episode’s buildup, Monica's death came as a surprise for many fans. They expected Severide’s half-brother, Damon, to be in danger, given the fact that he is left alone in a fire rescue. However, with Monica gone, Pascal’s life is changed forever.

This development can also affect other members of Firehouse 51. As Pascal struggles with the loss, his relationships with colleagues may shift in Chicago Fire season 13.

Chicago Fire season 13 episode 15: Jack Damon faces betrayal and new challenges

Jack Damon's character has significant growth in Chicago Fire season 13 episode 15. Damon responds to a fire emergency with his partner Jenner, but Jenner panics at the last moment and leaves Damon to carry out the mission alone.

Damon still goes through with his duty and saves a trapped victim. To save his reputation, Jenner lies to their lieutenant, claiming he was separated from Damon, and that is why he couldn't help with the rescue.

At first, Damon goes along with the lie, but Jenner, growing paranoid, threatens to ruin Damon’s career if he ever exposes the truth.

Damon does not want to repeat his old mistakes, so he seeks advice from his brother. Severide tells him to stay quiet and wait for Jenner to slip up on his own.

However, Damon’s lieutenant ends up questioning him about the difference in his and Jenner's stories, and Damon tells the truth. Jenner gets furious and confronts Damon at Molly’s Pub, but Firehouse 51 is there to support Damon.

This conflict might affect Damon's reputation at his new Firehouse, and Stella suggests that Damon return to Firehouse 51. She believes he has grown as a firefighter, and they will get along better.

Stella and Severide's adoption application also gets approved by the end of the episode, hinting that their family might have another new member in addition to Damon in the coming episodes of Chicago Fire season 13.

Stay tuned for more updates on Chicago Fire season 13.

