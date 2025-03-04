Chicago Fire season 13 episode 15: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

NBC's Chicago Fire season 13 episode 15, titled Too Close, will premiere on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. The upcoming episode of the action drama series will focus on a big tragedy that might claim the life of one of the central characters. The episode is directed by Pete Chatmon.

Season 13 of Chicago Fire premiered on September 25, 2024. The ongoing season makes a significant change in Firehouse 51, with the departure of Eamonn Walker as Battalion Chief Wallace Boden after 12 seasons and the introduction of Dermot Mulroney's Chief Dom Pascal.

When will Chicago Fire season 13 episode 15 be released?

Jake Lockett as Firefighter Sam Carver (Image via X/NBCOneChicago)

As stated above, episode 15 of Chicago Fire season 13 will be released on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 9 pm Eastern Standard Time. Due to the difference in time zones, the release time may vary in different regions.

Below is a list of select release timings:

Time Zone Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time Wednesday, Mar 5, 2025 6 pm Mountain Standard Time Wednesday, Mar 5, 2025 7 pm Central Standard Time Wednesday, Mar 5, 2025 8 pm Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, Mar 5, 2025 9 pm Indian Standard Time Thursday, Mar 6, 2025 7: 30 am Australian Central Time Thursday, Mar 6, 2025 1 pm

Where to watch Chicago Fire season 13 episode 15?

Chicago Fire season 13 episode 15, will air on NBC this Wednesday at its scheduled broadcast time. The episode will be available to stream on Peacock the following day, March 6, 2025, after its live broadcast.

Peacock offers two subscription plans for its customers. Peacock Premium costs $7.99 per month with ads, and Peacock Premium Plus is priced at $13.99 per month without ads. All previous episodes of season 13 are available on Peacock.

A brief recap of Chicago Fire season 13 episode 14

Chicago Fire season 13 episode 14, titled Bar Time, addresses many personal storylines surrounding the Firehouse 51 members. Toward the beginning of the episode, a paramedic named Scott Osbourne, who has a complicated history with Novak, is assigned to ride along with the team.

They were engaged in the past, and the relationship did not end well, with Novak ghosting Osborne. Their interaction creates tension throughout the episode, but they eventually find closure after working together and talking about their issues.

Meanwhile, Violet discovers that Carver has been working extra shifts at another firehouse. She also suspects he’s been drinking, but he asserts that he got alcohol spilled on him during a call. In their confrontation, Carver reveals that he is still struggling with the trauma of his supposed friend hurting Violet, and he has stopped attending AA meetings.

Ultimately, Carver decides to leave 51 to focus on his sobriety, penning an emotional letter for Violet, hinting at an uncertain future for their relationship. Through these intense personal developments, the team saves a gunshot victim's life by getting him to the hospital in time, and Herrmann deals with the responsibilities of taking Pascal's position.

Preview of Chicago Fire season 13 episode 15

The logline of episode 15 reads:

"Kidd and Severide eagerly await big news; Pascal searches for the perfect anniversary gift."

The trailer for the upcoming episode opens with the logline, "Who doesn't make it out alive," hinting at a major tragedy awaiting one of the characters. However, it does not disclose who will be the victim and rather hints at three different accidents. Severide’s half-brother, Damon, calls a Mayday after getting trapped in a fire, while Kidd risks her life at a crash scene.

A teary-eyed Violet delivers some news to Pascal, who is later seen rushing into Gaffney ED. This hints that the most probable victim is Pascal’s wife, Monica, and fans can expect major twists and developments in episode 15.

Stay tuned for more updates on Chicago Fire season 13.

