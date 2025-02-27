Could someone be leaving Chicago Fire? All comings and goings explored

NBC’s Chicago Fire has never shied away from shocking fans with dramatic departures, intense cliffhangers, and heartbreaking losses. As the series continues to grip audiences with its high-stakes firefighting drama, a major shake-up is underway.

The promo for the March 5 episode, titled Too Close, has set off alarm bells, hinting at a significant character exit—possibly through a tragic death. Fans are questioning who will be leaving the series and what changes are on the horizon.

While NBC has remained tight-lipped about specifics, the footage strongly suggests that a major character will meet a tragic fate—Jack Damon or another firefighter caught in a dangerous rescue mission could possibly leave.

Chicago Fire: A big death ahead - who will and won't survive?

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/One Chicago)

The Chicago Fire fanbase has been abuzz with speculation since the latest trailer dropped. The promo teases an emotional hospital scene where Chief Dom Pascal appears visibly shaken, and Violet Mikami meets him with a look of sheer devastation before shaking her head—an ominous hint that someone has possibly died.

Although the teaser does not confirm the victim's identity, key moments in recent episodes suggest Jack Damon could be in grave danger. Having returned for a brief arc in season 13, Damon is seen in the promo stumbling through a burning building with an unconscious body, fueling concerns that he may not make it out alive. Stella Kidd is also spotted risking her life to push someone out of harm’s way, adding to the growing tension.

Although we won't know for certain until the episode is broadcast, there are some characters who seem to be in the clear. Severide and Kidd's continued adoption storyline means they probably won't be leaving, but NBC has made no official comment on their long-term stay.

It comes down to a few potential candidates:

Jack Damon (Michael Bradway) : After a brief return in season 13, Damon’s fate remains uncertain, with speculation surrounding a possible tragic end.

: After a brief return in season 13, Damon’s fate remains uncertain, with speculation surrounding a possible tragic end. Other possible departures : Secondary characters or newer recruits could also be at risk, as Chicago Fire often rotates cast members to keep storylines fresh.

: Secondary characters or newer recruits could also be at risk, as Chicago Fire often rotates cast members to keep storylines fresh. A less popular firefighter or recurring character: Chicago Fire has had secondary characters killed off before, and it might happen here again.

All comings and goings examined

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/One Chicago)

Aside from the coming death, Chicago Fire has undergone significant changes to its cast. Here's an examination of the new arrivals and departures:

Departing Cast Members

Eamonn Walker (Chief Wallace Boden) : Since the premiere in 2012, Walker portrayed Chief Boden. He left as a regular character during season 12 finale.

: Since the premiere in 2012, Walker portrayed Chief Boden. He left as a regular character during season 12 finale. Alberto Rosende (Blake Gallo): Brought in during season 8, Rosende left in the season 12 premiere so his character could spend time with newly found family.

New and Returning Cast

Lyla Novak (Jocelyn Hudon) : Confirmed for future episodes, Lyla remains a key addition to the season.

: Confirmed for future episodes, Lyla remains a key addition to the season. Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) : After his temporary departure in Season 11, Kinney is back in action, with no immediate plans for another exit.

: After his temporary departure in Season 11, Kinney is back in action, with no immediate plans for another exit. Chief Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney): A relatively recent addition, Pascal continues to play a vital role, though his future could be affected by personal tragedy.

What's next for Firehouse 51?

The impending death in the Too Close episode is sure to have serious consequences for Firehouse 51. Whether it is a primary firefighter or someone affiliated with the crew, the effects will be felt throughout the department. The emotional consequences may cause the dynamics to shift, lead to character development, and possibly introduce new faces to complete the gap left behind.

While counting down to March 5, one thing for sure is Chicago Fire is still as unpredictable as ever. Viewvers will be riveted to the screen, looking for answers to the burning query of who will not make it out alive.

Catch the latest episodes of Chicago Fire on NBC.

