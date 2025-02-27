Where is Chief Pascal on Chicago Fire? Character’s whereabouts explored

NBC's Chicago Fire, which has aired since 2012, has one of the characters, Chief Dom Pascal, played by Dermot Mulroney, stir up questions. Since his arrival at Firehouse 51, Pascal has exhibited strong leadership skills, vast experience, and dedication to hands-on action.

However, he was unexpectedly absent in Chicago Fire season 13 episode 14, titled Bar Time, which aired on February 26, 2025. This left his colleagues at the firehouse puzzled, particularly Lieutenant Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), who was quick to question his whereabouts.

Pascal was temporarily reassigned to a CFD operation related to ongoing hotel protests, explaining his absence from Firehouse 51. In his place, Christopher Herrmann was left handling administrative duties, leading to some chaos within the team.

Chicago Fire: Why was Chief Pascal absent in episode 14?

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/One Chicago)

The hasty disappearance of Chief Pascal was immediately apparent, particularly when Stella found Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) sitting in his office. Herrmann, mired in paperwork, seemed troubled by the bureaucratic tasks generally performed by Pascal.

Pursuing explanations, Stella asked Mouch McHolland (Christian Stolte), who said Pascal had been transferred to a CFD operation that included constant hotel protests. The assignment also included Squad 3, which had been temporarily based at Firehouse 67. Herrmann was then left to manage chief-level training records and incident reports, which posed a challenge for him.

In spite of Herrmann's claims that he had the situation in hand, his obvious frustration and disorganized handling of the paperwork indicated otherwise, creating comedic yet tense exchanges with his fellow officers.

Will Chief Pascal return?

Pascal will likely return in future episodes to assess Herrmann’s performance in his absence and to resume his duties at Firehouse 51.

Since his arrival, Pascal has gained the respect of his underlings and has demonstrated himself in rescue missions where the stakes are high. His disciplined command and changing dynamics with the team make him a main character in the series.

Dermot Mulroney on playing Chief Pascal

Dermot Mulroney, the actor who plays Pascal, has spoken of his enthusiasm for Chicago Fire. In a 2024 interview with NBC Insider, he spoke about the experience of being part of the long-running series and how the role is different from his previous work. He stated:

"This whole experience on Chicago Fire is brand new to me. I'm also joining a cast that's already here. So I'm really the new guy in a brand new experience."

He added:

"I've never played a part that will last this long. I've never worked on a job for this many months as our filming schedule rolls over into 2025. It's rare for me to work on a character where I don't already know the storyline... So, I'm having the most amazing time in a new process."

What’s next for Chief Pascal?

With Pascal's return on the horizon, fans can look forward to seeing even more of his leadership in action. His dynamics with Lieutenant Kidd, Herrmann, and the rest of the crew at Firehouse 51 will probably continue to develop, and his approach to outside assignments might bring new depth to his character development.

Whether he continues to assert his tough leadership or begins to show a more personal side, viewers can expected to be hooked.

Read more: How to watch Chicago One (PD, Med, and Fire) crossover episodes in order? Explained

Fan can watch Chicago Fire every Wednesday at 9 pm ET on NBC, with next-day streaming of episodes available on Peacock.

