Chicago Fire season 13 episode 14 recap: Who is Scott Osbourne?

The latest episode of Chicago Fire season 13 episode 14 titled Bar Time, aired on NBC on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, and brought fans an exciting night shift filled with surprises and emotional moments. In the episode, Firehouse 51 handled several intense emergencies while personal relationships were put to the test.

Paramedic Novak was shocked when her ride-along trainee turned out to be her ex-fiancé, Scott "Oz" Osbourne, now training as an army medic. Their tense history added drama to a busy night. Meanwhile, Violet's concerns about Carver’s sobriety led to a major decision for him.

Throughout the night, they dealt with their unresolved feelings while responding to emergencies. By the end of the shift, they managed to talk things through and make peace with their past.

Chicago Fire season 13 episode 14: What happened between Oz and Novak

Novak’s night shift took an unexpected turn when Scott Osbourne, also known as Oz, joined the ambulance crew for a ride-along as part of his army medic training. The surprise wasn’t just about work as Oz and Novak used to be engaged, but their relationship ended when Novak left the ring and disappeared without talking to him.

Even though their reunion was awkward, they worked together through a busy night of emergencies. They helped save a woman who overdosed, treated someone hurt in a bar fight, and handled a DUI crash. As the night went on, the tension between them started to fade, and Oz showed he could handle the pressure.

By the end of the shift, they finally talked about their past. Novak apologized for how she ended things, and Oz forgave her. He even made a joke about being engaged again and hoped this time it would last. After a night full of action and honest conversations, they were able to make peace and move forward with respect for each other.

Chicago Fire season 13 episode 14: Carver takes his first step toward detoxification

Carver’s struggle with sobriety became a big part of this episode. Violet found out he had been secretly working extra shifts at another firehouse, even though he told her he was going to AA meetings. His past trauma, including a stalker Leo, and his supposed friend who went after Violet, made it hard for him to trust people. Instead of drinking, he buried himself in work to cope.

Things got worse when Carver was involved in a DUI accident. The drunk driver spilled alcohol, and Violet thought Carver had been drinking. This led to a heated argument, where Violet accused him of hiding a relapse. Her words hit Carver hard, and he finally admitted he hadn’t really stayed sober outside of work.

Realizing he was putting both his career and life at risk, Carver decided to get professional help. He opened up to his lieutenant, who supported his choice to take time off for rehab. It was a difficult but important step, showing that even the toughest firefighters need help sometimes.

Other highlights of Chicago Fire season 13 episode 14

Even though personal stories added a lot of emotion to Chicago Fire season 13 episode 14, the night shift stayed as chaotic as ever. The team found a gunshot victim dropped off at their door by friends who were scared to take him to the hospital. With no time to wait for an ambulance, the firefighters rushed the victim to the hospital in a firetruck. It was a risky choice, but it saved his life.

Herrmann struggled with paperwork while filling in for Chief Pascal, realizing the job was tougher than expected. Thankfully, the team helped him out. Meanwhile, Cruz kept forgetting his heavy wallet, a gift from Javi, repeatedly getting caught up in firehouse chaos.

Fans of the franchise can watch Chicago Fire season 13 episode 14 on NBC and Peacock.

