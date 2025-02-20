Chicago Fire season 13 episode 13 recap: Carver fights alcoholism while Violet comes up as a supporter

NBC’s Chicago Fire season 13, episode 13, Born of Fire, aired on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. In this episode, the firefighters handled a dangerous rescue when Severide saved a woman stuck on a zip line.

Meanwhile, Herrmann experimented with a new cocktail for Molly’s, and Kidd asked Severide to create a ropes course for the Girls on Fire program.

Carver struggled with alcoholism, attending AA meetings while avoiding social events. His new friend Lee turned out to be dangerous, putting Violet at risk.

Meanwhile, Violet hesitated to help former rival Jared Lennox but later found evidence to clear his name. As Carver’s secret surfaced, the episode balanced emotional struggles with suspense.

Chicago Fire season 13 episode 13: Lee attacks Violet

Carver’s journey to stay sober took a scary turn when his AA friend, Lee, turned out to be dangerous. At first, Lee seemed supportive, but he had a history of controlling and manipulating others in recovery. In the past, he had harassed a woman from AA, scared her friends, and tried to take over her life.

When Carver avoided going to Molly’s, Lee became obsessed with the reason. He twisted Carver’s words and saw Violet as a problem in his recovery. His obsession got worse until he finally broke into Violet’s apartment, planning to hurt her.

Carver realized too late how dangerous Lee was. When Violet didn’t answer his calls, he rushed to her apartment and arrived just in time to stop the attack. Lee was arrested, but the terrifying experience left Violet shaken.

After everything, Carver finally admitted to her that he was an alcoholic. She promised to keep his secret and quietly supported him, watching over him at Molly’s to help him stay on track.

From the left - Violet, Darren and Stella(Image via Instagram / nbconechicago)

Chicago Fire season 13 episode 13: Who is Jared Lennox?

Jared Lennox was well known to Violet and the firefighters at Firehouse 51. He had once been part of the Chicago Fire Department but was exposed as a mole working against Chief Bode’s promotion. His actions were planned by Chief Robinson, but in the end, they backfired, and he was fired.

After losing his job, Lennox joined a private ambulance company, but his bad reputation followed him. In episode 13, Lennox was in legal trouble, accused of negligent homicide. Violet’s boyfriend, Flynn, was his lawyer and believed the charges were unfair.

At first, Violet didn’t want to help because of their past, but after looking at the case, she saw there might be more to it. Lennox said he had changed and was only following protocol when a patient died unexpectedly from an undiagnosed heart condition.

Even though she doubted him, Violet found new evidence that proved he had done everything correctly. With her help, the charges were dropped, and his name was cleared. While Lennox had once been an enemy of Firehouse 51, his story showed that people can change, even when their past makes it hard for others to believe in them.

Chicago Fire season 13 (Image via Instagram / nbconechicago)

Other highlights of Chicago Fire season 13 episode 13

Besides Carver and Violet’s personal struggles, the episode had several other interesting stories. Severide showed his bravery once again when he saved a woman who was trapped on a zip line at an adventure park.

Kidd was impressed by his quick thinking and saw a chance to improve the Girls on Fire program. She asked Severide to build a ropes course to help young women learn real firefighting skills.

Herrmann tried to make Molly’s bar stand out with a new cocktail, but it didn’t go over well, leading to some funny moments. Despite this, Molly’s remained a key part of the firehouse’s social life.

The episode ended on a hopeful note—Carver made progress in his recovery with Violet’s support, Flynn cleared Lennox’s name, and Kidd and Severide discussed adoption. Despite challenges, Firehouse 51 emerged stronger.

Fans of the franchise can watch Chicago Fire season 13 episode 13 on NBC and Peacock.

