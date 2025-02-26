Why did Michael Bradway fame Jack Damon leave Chicago Fire? Details explored

Chicago Fire is an American television drama series that follows the firefighters and paramedics of Firehouse 51 in Chicago. It first premiered on NBC in 2012. The series depicts the lives of the first responders and the various challenges they face in their personal and professional fronts. The series is part of the One Chicago franchise along with Chicago Med and Chicago P.D.

Actor Michael Bradway portrayed Jack Damon in Chicago Fire. He played a young firefighter on Truck 81 and turned out to be Lieutenant Kelly Severide's half-brother. Jack had to leave the firehouse because of his repeated insubordination and dishonesty.

Michael Bradway's role in Chicago Fire

Michael Bradway as Jack Damon (Image via NBC)

Michael Bradway played Jack Damon, who debuted in Chicago Fire season 12 episode 10 as a floater firefighter on Truck 81 in Firehouse 51 to fill the spot left by Derrick Gibson. He was introduced in his role as a driven and ambitious fireman, though his secret calls on his phone and his mysterious movements hinted at a hidden motive.

In season 12 episode 13, titled Never Say Goodbye, Jack was revealed as Kelly Severide's half-brother. Jack did not know his father, Benny Severide, and came to Firehouse 51 to meet his brother and learn about his family history.

Departure of Jack Damon from the series

Jack Damon's time in Firehouse 51 in season 13 of Chicago Fire was marked by his termination for being insubordinate and untruthful. In a critical rescue operation, Damon ignored a direct command given by Lieutenant Stella Kidd, compromising the operation's success and crew safety. When questioned about this, he tried to pass on blame to Kidd, questioning her command.

Chief Pascal was called in when Kidd reported on Damon, expressing concerns about his trustworthiness and his possibility of disrupting team cohesiveness. Seeing the importance of trust and discipline in the unit, Pascal sent Damon back from Firehouse 51, reassigning him to float status in episode 2.

Jack Demon's surprise return to the series

Jack Damon made a surprise return in Chicago Fire in season 13 episode 9, titled A Favor, which aired on January 8, 2025. On his return, Damon was in a class where his half-brother, Lieutenant Kelly Severide, was assigned to teach in Fire Academy.

Although he was let go from Firehouse 51, Jack is part of the Chicago Fire Department. In episode 10, it was revealed that Jack was hired full-time as a fireman in Firehouse 20 and was reported to be doing well there.

Who is Michael Bradway?

Michael Bradway, born on December 30, 1998, in Boca Raton, Florida, is an American actor and model. He graduated in 2020 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Acting for Film at the New York Film Academy.

For his modeling career, Bradway has been a part of brands like Champion, U.S. Polo Assn., and Verizon. He transitioned to play in short films Piece and Tino. In 2024, Bradway debuted on-screen on NBC in Chicago Fire as a firefighter, Jack Damon.

Bradway starred in Marked Men: Rule + Shaw, directed by Nick Cassavetes, and co-starred with Alexander Ludwig. Beyond his career, Bradway is in a relationship with actress Veronica St. Clair, known for her part in La Brea on NBC.

New episodes of Chicago Fire air every Wednesday on NBC at 9 pm ET and can be streamed on the Peacock the next day.

