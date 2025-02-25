Chicago Fire season 13 episode 14: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

A new episode of Chicago Fire season 13 is set to air on Wednesday, February 26, at 9/8c on NBC. The episode, called Bar Time, will bring intense moments as Firehouse 51 deals with unexpected chaos. NBC hasn’t shared the full episode description yet, but the promo hints at high-pressure emergencies that will challenge firefighters and paramedics.

Episode 14 teases a life-or-death situation at the firehouse. A gunshot victim is dropped off while the paramedics are away, forcing Violet and Lyla to race back and try to save him. Meanwhile, ongoing stories like Carver’s struggle with sobriety and Herrmann thinking about retirement could bring big changes as the season moves forward.

Firehouse 51 had already been through a lot. Carver battled his drinking problem while trying to end a risky friendship. Violet was unsure about helping her old rival Jared Lennox but eventually proved his innocence. Severide saved a woman stuck on a zip line, and Kidd started planning a ropes course for Girls on Fire. Despite the challenges, the team stayed strong and found hope together.

Chicago Fire season 13 episode 14 airs on Wednesday

Fans of Chicago Fire can get ready for an exciting new episode airing on NBC on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 9/8c. The show keeps delivering intense drama, following the personal and work struggles of the Firehouse 51 crew. New episodes come out every Wednesday, building up to an action-packed season finale.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time 6 PM Eastern Time 9 PM Central European Time 3 AM India Standard Time 6:30 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time 11 AM

Where to watch Chicago Fire season 13 episode 14

Chicago Fire season 13, episode 14 will air on NBC at 9/8c on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. Fans can also stream the episode on Peacock the next day with the subscription plans that offer Peacock Premium for $7.99 per month with ads, and Peacock Premium Plus for $13.99 per month with fewer ads and offline viewing.

What to expect from Chicago Fire season 13 episode 14

Episode 14, Bar Time, will bring chaos to Firehouse 51 when someone drops off a gunshot victim at the station and no paramedics are there to help. Violet and Lyla have to rush back from another call to try and save the man’s life. The episode will challenge Violet’s skills as the person in charge, forcing her to make quick decisions under intense pressure.

Meanwhile, Herrmann might think more about retiring, especially after his failed cocktail experiment at Molly’s. Severide and Kidd might also move closer to growing their family, especially after the small Sylvie Brett hint in episode 13.

Fans can expect an emotional, action-packed episode full of surprises and character moments.

A recap of episode 13 before Chicago Fire season 13 episode 14 arrives

In episode 13, Carver’s struggle with alcoholism got worse when his AA friend, Lee, became obsessed with his life. Lee saw Violet as a bad influence on Carver’s recovery and broke into her apartment, planning to hurt her. Carver arrived just in time to stop the attack. After the scary incident, Violet promised to support Carver and keep his secret.

Meanwhile, Violet was unsure about helping Jared Lennox, a former enemy of Firehouse 51, but she found proof that cleared him of negligent homicide. Elsewhere, Severide’s brave zip line rescue inspired Kidd to improve the Girls on Fire program. Despite all the drama, Firehouse 51 ended the episode stronger and ready for whatever came next.

Fans of the franchise can watch Chicago Fire season 13 episode 14 on NBC and Peacock

