Who plays Scott Osbourne in Chicago Fire? Everything you need to know

Scott Osbourne, also known as "Oz" is played by Greg Finley in Chicago Fire. The show is an American drama, based on the lives of firefighters. It premiered on October 12, 2012 on NBC. It has been running for 13 seasons now, with the latest season (13) being released on September 25, 2024.

The show was created by Derek Haas and Michael Brandt, and produced by Wolf Entertainment. Chicago Fire is the first part of the Chicago Franchise, the other being Chicago P.D., Chicago Med, and Chicago Justice, all dealing with the lives of people in different public services in their respective capacities.

Scott Osbourne was introduced in season 13, episode 14 titled Bar Time, which was released on February 26, 2025. He plays the ex-fiance of Lyla Novak in the show.

Here's everything you need to know about his role in the show and beyond.

Scott Osbourne's role in Chicago Fire

Scott Osbourne or Oz is introduced in the show as an army medic who is undergoing his training. As a part of his assignment, he is to assist the paramedic team in Firehouse 51 on their night shift. His arrival comes as a shock to one of the key characters in the show Lizzie, also known as Lyla Novak.

Lizzie, played by Jocelyn Hudon isn't very open about her personal life to her team members, and Oz's entry knocks on one of the complicated events from her past. In a flashback, Lizzie is engaged to Oz and she flees her marriage without any explanation, leaving Oz embarrassed and flustered.

Their past sets the tone for their interactions with both of them working together in the shift while navigating the complexity and tension of their equation. Although they both are uneasy, they still manage to maintain their professionalism and respond to the cases throughout the shift with utmost kindness and grace.

Throughout the night, they work on multiple cases, involving a woman who was overdosed, a DUI-related incident, and attending the victims of a bar fight. Oz shows remarkable composure during all the cases and helped the team with competence, gaining their praise.

Lizzie is visibly impressed with Oz's growth and tension between them starts to fade. She also offers an apology to him in a candid moment, which he gently accepts and this helps them give closure to their past in Chicago Fire.

The plot of Chicago Fire season 13

Chicago Fire revolves around the personal and professional lives of the firefighters and paramedics who work in the Chicago Fire Department, Firehouse 51. There are several units in this fire department, namely, Engine Company 51, Truck Company 81, Rescue Squad 3, Ambulance 61, and Battalion 25. Each of these units has their line of command and works mutually to solve cases.

The latest season opens with a catastrophic gas explosion that threatens the city's government building which puts the units at Firehouse 51 at high alert. The resilience of the team is tested as they navigate through this challenging situation. This season progresses with units dealing with grave cases.

Going forward, the audience can expect the characters to come face to face with their past more often in this season. This is the chosen theme to show how members of the unit face new challenges while dealing with their past which eventually leads to growth in their characters.

