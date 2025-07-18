How many episodes will there be in Netflix’s Untamed? Episode count and more

Netflix’s Untamed is a new crime drama set against the natural backdrop of Yosemite National Park. The show is a six-episode limited series that premiered worldwide on July 17, 2025. Combining elements of mystery, character drama, and crime investigation, Netflix’s Untamed stars Eric Bana as special agent Kyle Turner and Lily Santiago as park ranger Naya Vasquez. The show follows a complex case centered on a mysterious death.

When the body of a young woman was discovered after a fall from a cliff during a climb in Yosemite, National Park Service Investigative Services Branch (ISB) special agent Kyle Turner takes on the case of a young woman. The case stirs up old wounds for Turner, whose son tragically died in the park years earlier. Across its six episodes, the series delves into themes of grief, justice, and the emotional toll of past trauma.

All episodes in Netflix’s Untamed, and when they arrive

Netflix’s Untamed consists of six episodes, all released simultaneously on July 17, 2025, as part of Netflix’s global content drop. Episodes range from 42 to 51 minutes in length, giving viewers the option to watch the entire series in one sitting. Here is a breakdown of all the episodes:

Episode 1 – A Celestial Event: Turner and Vasquez begin investigating the death of a woman found at the base of El Capitan. Early clues suggest foul play, including what looks like a gunshot wound.

The team identifies the victim as Lucy Cook, a girl who went missing from Yosemite years ago. This discovery hits close to home for Turner, bringing his past into focus.

As Turner and Vasquez dig into Lucy's history, they uncover hidden clues scattered across the wilderness and learn more about the time she spent away from the park. Meanwhile, a sudden flash flood puts Vasquez in grave danger.

Their investigation uncovers a secret drug operation hidden inside an abandoned mine. The deeper they go, the more they realize Lucy's life was tied to local squatters and a darker world of crime.

Old tensions rise when Turner's complicated history with fellow park employee Shane Maguire comes back to the surface. With the case heating up, Turner faces suspension, and personal secrets start to unravel.

In the series finale, the full truth about Lucy's death finally comes to light. Turner is forced to confront hidden connections and make a difficult choice about his future, deciding to leave Yosemite in search of peace.

Where to watch all episodes of Netflix’s Untamed?

Untamed is available exclusively on Netflix, where all six episodes can be streamed with an active subscription. Netflix offers a variety of subscription tiers to suit different viewing preferences and budgets:

Standard with ads: $7.99 per month — includes commercial breaks but provides full access to Netflix’s library.

$7.99 per month — includes commercial breaks but provides full access to Netflix’s library. Standard (ad-free): $17.99 per month — ad-free streaming in HD on two devices simultaneously.

$17.99 per month — ad-free streaming in HD on two devices simultaneously. Premium (ad-free): $24.99 per month — Enjoy Ultra HD streaming without ads on up to four devices at the same time, along with extra premium features.

Subscribers can watch Netflix’s Untamed on smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, game consoles, and web browsers. The series supports multiple languages and subtitles and can also be downloaded for offline viewing.

About Netflix’s Untamed

Netflix’s Untamed is a limited murder mystery series created by Elle Smith and Mark L. Smith, who are known for their work on The Marsh King’s Daughter and The Revenant. The story follows Kyle Turner (Eric Bana), an experienced special agent with the National Park Service’s Investigative Services Branch. The series begins when a woman’s body is discovered in Yosemite National Park, and Turner partners with rookie ranger Naya Vasquez (Lily Santiago) to unravel the mystery behind her death.

As the investigation progresses, the victim is identified as Lucy Cook, a young woman who disappeared from Yosemite back in 2012. This case stirs up painful memories for Turner, who lost his son Caleb in the park years before. While working to solve the mystery, Turner faces his grief and uncovers hidden dangers within the park, including a tangled web of crime and complicated personal relationships.

