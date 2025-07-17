Netflix’s Untamed cast & characters: Meet the stars behind the show and the roles they play

A Netflix exclusive show, Untamed is a murder-mystery drama television series that is set in the wilderness of Yosemite National Park. The series revolves around a special agent and an investigation that proceeds to uncover the dark secrets that are hidden within the national park. Created and written by Mark L. Smith and Elle Smith, the cast is led by Hulk star Eric Bana.

With a powerful ensemble cast including Sam Neill and Rosemarie DeWitt to star alongside Bana, the mini-series spins a tale of murder and mystery throughout its six-episode run. Here is a breakdown of the cast and their characters that make an appearance across the Netflix show.

Untamed cast & characters guide

Eric Bana as Kyle Turner

Vertical Presents Los Angeles Premiere Of "A Sacrifice"

Leading the ensemble crew, Eric Bana stars as Untamed’s main character, Kyle Turner. A special agent who works with the National Park rangers, Turner’s job is to be the personification of law across Yosemite National Park. However, his latest case takes him down a rough and spiralling path throughout the mini-series, forcing the special agent to deal with a few demons he thought he left behind.

Bana is an Australian actor who is best known for his work across film and television productions, gaining notice after his role in The Castle (1997). Following that, he earned praise for his role in Black Hawk Down (2001) and Hulk (2003), as well as Munich (2005) and Troy (2004), amongst others.

Sam Neill as Paul Souter

Jurassic Park III Premiere

Sir Nigel John Dermot "Sam" Neill is a New Zealand actor who plays the role of Paul Souter in Untamed. Souter is Yosemite National Park’s chief park ranger and has held the role for decades at the start of the series, making him akin to a father figure for Kyle Turner. Souter plays that role well when needed, especially when he senses the younger special agent drifting from his path.

Neill has been a prolific actor since his debut in the 1970s, starring in over 150 television and film productions as per IMDB. He is best known for his role as Dr. Alan Grant in Jurassic Park (1993), reprising the character two more times in Jurassic Park III (2001) and Jurassic World Dominion (2022).

Rosemarie DeWitt as Jill Bodwin

The IMDb Portrait Studio At Acura House Of Energy 2024

Rosemarie DeWitt portrays Jill Bodwin in Untamed, Kyle Turner’s ex-wife and Scott Bodwin’s current wife. She used to be a teacher and a park counsellor, but left that life behind after her divorce. However, her past with Turner is far from gone, and their shared history draws a large shadow over Turner’s latest case.

DeWitt is an American actress who is best known for her role in the Fox series Standoff (2006-07) as well as for her roles on United States of Tara, Poltergeist (2015), La La Land (2016) and more.

Lily Santiago as Naya Vasquez

"Mary Jane"

A former cop from Los Angeles, Naya Vasquez, is a new park ranger at Yosemite National Park who starts just as the series begins. Portrayed by Lily Santiago, Vasquez is a single mother to a young son but with strong investigational skills and an equally strong will to go with them. However, because of her lack of experience, she is also just as green, which brings a vulnerability to the role.

Santiago is a relatively new actress who earned her first role in the 2021 television series Screwed. However, she became well-known for her role as Veronica Castillo on La Brea (2021-24).

William Smillie as Bruce Milch

William Smillie

Another Yosemite National Park ranger, Bruce Milch often clashes with Kyle throughout the mini-series, with Milch unhappy at Turner’s methods. Portrayed by William Smillie, Milch is just as good at his job as Turner is but is far from happy to be working alongside the special agent.

Smillie made his debut as an actor in the 2008 film The Dark Knight and has since become a prolific actor, starring in over 20 film and television productions. That includes Janie Jones (2010), Shameless (2011), Boss (2011), Chicago Fire (2011-15), APB (2017), Empire (2018-19) and Fargo (2020), amongst others.

Other actors featuring in Untamed

The American television series also features several other actors who appear throughout the six-episode mini-series, contributing to the storyline of the Netflix series. The list of the other cast members in the series:

Wilson Bethel as Shane Maguire

Raoul Max Trujillo as Jay Stewart

Josh Randall as Scott Bodwin

Ezra Franky as Lucy

Ezra Wilson as Caleb

Omi Fitzpatrick-Gonzales as Gael Vasquez

Joe Holt as Lawrence Hamilton

Nicola Correia-Damude as Esther Avalos

Trevor Carroll as Begay

Taylor Hickson as Summer

Iris Quinn as Mary Souter

Julianna Alarcon as Sadie Souter

JD Pardo as Michael.

What is Untamed all about?

Created and written by Mark L. Smith and Elle Smith, Untamed follows Kyle Tuner (Bana), a special agent from the National Park Service who works to enforce law in Yosemite National Park.

However, a brutal death within the park sends Turner into a deadly investigation that forces him to investigate the demons that reside within the park, as well as those chasing him. Turner is helped by Chief Park Ranger Paul Souter, park ranger Bruce Milch and rookie park ranger Naya Vasquez along the way.

Untamed is a Netflix exclusive and, as a result, was released only on the platform on July 17, 2025.

