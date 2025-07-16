7 Mystery Shows to Watch if You Liked Netflix's 'Under a Dark Sun'

Mystery shows have a unique way of keeping audiences engaged. Netflix's Under a Dark Sun has captivated viewers with its gripping narrative and complicated characters.

The premise of the show follows Alba Mazier, a young mother working on a flower farm in Provence. Her life changes overnight when the owner of the farm dies under mysterious circumstances.

Alba becomes a suspect, but she also discovers that she is nominated to inherit a portion of his estate. This French thriller blends classic whodunit elements with family drama.

Mystery shows like this one make the audience question the characters' intentions. The plot twists and cliffhangers keep the viewers guessing until the very end. For viewers who enjoyed Under a Dark Sun, there are several other mystery shows worth looking out for.

These recommendations offer the same blend of family secrets, suspense, and unprecedented revelations that keep the show so compelling.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the author's opinions.

The Forest, Burning Body, Quicksand, and four other mystery shows to watch if you liked Netflix's Under a Dark Sun

1) The Mess You Leave Behind

A still image from the series (Image via Netflix)

Like various mystery shows, this Spanish story is divided into two timelines. The premise of the story follows two high school teachers in a small village. Raquel comes to the village as a replacement after her predecessor, Elvira, dies under mysterious circumstances.

Raquel, out of curiosity, investigates what went down with Elvira, but she faces hostility from all the locals. The series reveals dark secrets buried within the community. As mystery shows often explore how past events leave an impact on the present, this series also cleverly connects two different timelines.

The atmosphere is complicated and filled with suspicion. The viewers are left to question the genuine intentions of every character. Moreover, each episode builds high stakes through flashbacks and present-day scenarios.

The village setting additionally creates a more eerie environment where everyone is watching each other. The school becomes a crucial location where past tragedies resurface in the present.

This show is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

2) Stay Close

A still image from the series (Image via Netflix)

This mystery show, based on Harlan Coben's novel, tells the story of three interconnected lives. Megan is a suburban mother with a dark past. Ray works as a photographer while dealing with his inner demons. Meanwhile, Detective Broome investigates a cold case of a missing man.

The story becomes complicated with another disappearance. The show explores how hidden secrets come to the surface. Mystery shows like this one demonstrate the profound impact that hidden secrets can have.

The small community setting adds to the claustrophobic atmosphere. Every episode reveals new clues that transform everything the audience thought they knew. The series excels at revealing how ordinary people can harbor dark secrets.

The show is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

3) A Good Girl's Guide to Murder

A still image from the series (Image via BBC Three)

This recent addition to mystery shows follows the thrilling life of Pip Fitz-Amobi (portrayed by Emma Myers), who decides to investigate a five-year-old murder mystery for her school project. The actual victim is Andie Bell, and her boyfriend, Sal Singh, was charged with the crime.

Pip comes up with a theory to prove Sal innocent and starts digging into the case. The show explores themes of truth and justice in small towns.

This series represents mystery shows that target young audiences and often have teen protagonists.The show successfully balances coming-of-age aspects with serious crime investigation. The narrative also takes viewers on a journey to solve puzzles alongside the protagonist.

The high school environment provides a perfect setting for exploring social dynamics. Every clue that Pip unfolds adds more challenge to what the community believes about the case. Mystery shows like these heavily involve the audience trying to find the truth while also staying entertained.

This show is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

4) Deadwind

A still image from the series (Image via Yle TV2)

This series takes viewers into the world of Sofia Karppi as she returns to work after her spouse's death. She works with a rookie detective, Sakari Nurmi, and they investigate a missing woman case.

The investigation leads them to learn about the murder of a social consultant named Anna Bergdalh, and they find themselves under personal danger as they unfold more dark secrets.

Mystery shows from Nordic countries often feature complicated characters who choose unconventional means to deal with grief.

The quiet, atmospheric setting adds to the overall mood. Every case shows more profound corruption within the small town. The camaraderie between the popular detectives and the rookie creates more engaging dynamics. The series examines how inner trauma impacts professional decisions.

This show is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

5) Quicksand

A still image from the series (Image via Netflix)

There are many mystery shows that draw inspiration from novels, and this story, set in Sweden, follows suit. The premise of this series is set in the aftermath of a school shooting.

Maja Norberg gets arrested for murder while her ex-boyfriend is discovered dead.

The investigation and trial attempt to uncover the reality behind the tragedy. The story unfolds through Maja'a's POV and flashbacks. Many mystery shows dealing with sensitive issues require vigilance, and this series explores the events leading up to the shooting. The creators, through their narrative, leave it to the audience to decide whether Maja is guilty or innocent.

The show raises questions about circumstances and responsibility. The courtroom scenes provide the audience with a lot of drama. All the flashbacks reveal new information that transforms the viewer's perspective.

The show explores how privileged communities can conceal their dark struggles. The format keeps viewers guessing about Maja's genuine involvement until the verbal end.

The show is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

6) The Forest

A still image from the series (Image via France 3)

Like various mystery shows, The Forest tells the story of the disappearance of a teenager, and in this case, Jennifer Lenoir in the Ardennes forest. The cops investigate alongside Jennifer's teacher, Eve Mendel. They find a web of complex secrets that indicate multiple suspects. The small community survives through deception and lies.

Mystery shows set in close-knit communities often depict that everyone knows everyone else's business. The series's setting creates a dark atmosphere that is perfect for the genre. Each character in this series has hidden motives and hidden connections.

The investigation reveals the dark depths of seemingly peaceful areas. The dense forest also becomes the symbol of hidden truths waiting to be discovered.

The show is available on Netflix for viewers.

7) Burning Body

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Netflix)

Many mystery shows are based on real events from different eras, and Burning Body also draws from a true story that unfolded in 2017.

The premise of the series follows the disappearance of police officer Pedro, as his wife, Rosa, also a police officer, becomes a suspect.

The investigative cops find Pedro's burned remains in a car, which changes everything. Rosa and her lover Alberto face accusations as they navigate through several challenges. Mystery shows based on actual events resonate even more deeply with the viewers as they become increasingly intense.

The show explores toxic relationship and their fatal aftermath. The investigation and police setting add complications since they are also law enforcement officers. The audience gets a chance to witness how personal relationships lead to devastating outcomes.

These seven mystery shows provide the same thrilling elements as Under a Dark Sun. Each offers an eccentric perspective on family, crime, and hidden truths. Let us know in the comment section which of these mystery shows you liked.

