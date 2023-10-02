5 Best Free Fire character combination (October 2023)

Characters in Free Fire are one of the reasons that the game has garnered such prominence. Each has some special abilities that give you an edge over other players and can often become the reason for your victory. The skill slots further facilitate you to make the most of them by allowing four characters to be used in a single match.

Free Fire only allows you to add one character with an active skill to your skill slots. This implies that the remaining three will be with passive abilities. Moreover, while creating your character combinations, you should ensure their suitability to each other.

The presets featured in Free Fire let you create five different character combinations. This article will help you know the best character combinations that perfectly fit with each other and can enhance your Free Fire experience.

Free Fire 5 best character combinations for better gameplay

1) Dimitri + Shirou + Kapella + Luqueta

Dimitri: Healing Heartbeat (Active)

Dimitri creates a healing zone of 3.5 meters wherein your whole squad recovers five HP per second in Free Fire. Furthermore, she even allows your team to self-revive. The ability lasts for 12 seconds and has a cooldown period of 60 seconds.

Shirou: Damage Delivered (Passive)

When hit by an enemy that is within 100 meters, Shirou’s ability tags the attacker for six seconds, which stays visible to your whole squad as well. He can further tag up to four enemies in this manner.

Kapella: Healing Song (Passive)

Kapella’s Healing Song ability gives your teammates an 80 HP shield after a revival and increases their movement speed by 10%. However, the movement speed reduces after four seconds of the help-up. Moreover, Kapella decreases the bleeding speed of knocked-down teammates by 35%.

Luqueta: Hat Trick (Passive)

Luqueta’s Hat Trick ability increases your HP count by 25 (up to 50) upon every elimination. This means that killing four enemies will increase your maximum HP by 300.

2) Alok + Hayato + Otho + Alvaro

Alok: Drop the Beat (Active)

Alok’s Drop the Beat ability increases your movement speed by 15% upon activation. It creates a five-meter aura that restores three HP per second for 10 seconds. Moreover, Alok's ability cooldown period is 45 seconds.

Hayato: Bushido (Passive)

Hayato increases its user’s armor penetration by 5% upon a 13% reduction in maximum HP. His awakening ability further reduces the frontal damage by 3% for every 10% reduction in max HP.

Otho: Memory Mist (Passive)

After knocking down an enemy, Otho marks other nearby enemies who are within 20 meters and slows down their movement speed by 25%. If knocked down, he again tags and slows nearby enemies' movement speed. The ability lasts for four seconds.

Alvaro: Art of Demolition (Passive)

Using Alvaro increases your explosive's damage by 20% and their damage range by 10%. His awakening ability produces three extra grenades before one second of his frag's blast. The additional three explosives cause 20% damage of the original grenade.

3) K + Miguel + Jota + Moco

K: Master of All (Active)

The Free Fire character K’s ability increases your EP count by 50 and features two other modes that cool down in six seconds:

Jiu-Jitsu mode: Teammates within six meters receive a 600% increase in EP conversion rate.

Psychology mode: It recovers three EP every two seconds and can recover up to 250 EP.

Miguel: Crazy Slayer (Passive)

Miguel’s Crazy Slayer ability is a great help in earning EP. By knocking down an enemy, the ability yields a 200 EP count, which increases your sprinting speed.

Jota: Sustained Raids (Passive)

When using Jota, hitting an enemy increases your HP count. Knocking down an enemy further increases it by 20%.

Moco: Hacker’s Eye (Passive)

Moco’s Hacker’s Eye ability allows you to mark the hit enemy. This intel is shared with teammates as well.

4) Wukong + Rafael + Laura + Kelly

Wukong: Camouflage (Active)

As the ability’s name suggests, Wukong can transform into a bush, reducing your movement speed by 10% and lasting for 15 seconds. The ability cooldowns in 200 seconds. Note that the transformation is reversed when you attack an enemy.

Rafael: Dead Silent (Passive)

While using snipers or any marksman rifles, its firing sound is silenced by the character's ability. Following this, the knocked-down enemy bleeds 85% faster. This even makes Rafael one of the best characters for Clash Squad rank matches in the game.

Laura: Sharp Shooter (Passive)

Laura’s ability increases your accuracy by 50% when scoped in. Paired with Rafael, you’ll have a greater chance of knocking down a far-off enemy on the Free Fire battlefield.

Kelly: Dash (Passive)

Using Kelly increases your sprinting speed by 6%. Her awakening ability gets activated when you sprint for four seconds. Next, your first shot to an enemy deals 106% extra damage. The ability lasts for six seconds.

5) Orion + Miguel + Hayato + Kelly

Orion: Crimson Crush (Active)

Orion converts your EP into 300 Crimson Energy. To activate Orion’s Crimson Crush ability, you’ll require 150 energy. Upon activation, you’ll be transformed into an energy ball for three seconds. In this state, you’ll neither be able to attack nor receive damage from your enemies.

However, you will absorb 15 HP of the foes within five meters. Moreover, the ability cooldowns in three seconds.

The special abilities of Free Fire’s Miguel, Hayato, and Kelly characters have been discussed above. Miguel is the best companion for Orion when creating a character combination, as the latter requires 150 EP that the former can easily provide.

Furthermore, Hayato and Kelly make a good combination for an aggressive player. This is because Hayato’s given damage is increased with every reduction in his HP count. Furthermore, during tough battles, Kelly can give him a high sprinting speed to dodge enemies's attacks.

