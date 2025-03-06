Who are the protagonists in Split Fiction?

The protagonists in Split Fiction, Mio Hudson and Zoe Foster, are two unpublished authors who couldn’t be more different from one another. Yet, fate throws them together; they find themselves trapped inside a simulation of their own stories at Rader Publishing Headquarters, where they must work together to escape.

Hazelight Studios has once again crafted unique, personality-driven characters that demand teamwork, blending their individual strengths into the heart of the game.

Protagonists in Split Fiction

Zoe and Mio - the protagonists in Split Fiction (Image via EA)

Mio Hudson

Mio Hudson, one of the protagonists in Split Fiction, is an introverted, decisive city girl raised by her father in the city. She's not in it for the fame like Zoe — she's just looking for the cash. Her work is influenced by science fiction (her favorite genre) and frequently involves exploring neon-drenched cyberpunk cities, futuristic battlefields, and interstellar wars.

Abilities in the simulation

Mio's strengths take high-tech, futuristic forms when she enters the simulation. In it, she can:

Master gravity-defying mobility, employing her agility to move through cyberpunk-esque landscapes.

Wield an energy sword, cutting down enemies with rapid, lightning-fast attacks.

Utilize an advanced exosuit, allowing her to command drones for tactical benefits.

Dual-wield laser blasters, firing rapid-fire assaults in full futuristic combat armor.

Her fighting style relies on accuracy, measured decision-making, and using technology to her advantage.

Zoe Foster

Zoe is charismatic, optimistic, and an extrovert who grew up in the countryside. Unlike Mio, she dreams of proving herself to her family by securing a publishing deal, believing success will validate her ambitions. Her fantasy novels are filled with enchanted forests, mythical creatures, and epic battles between good and evil.

Abilities in the simulation

Zoe’s fantasy-driven imagination brings her to life in the simulation with:

Magical shapeshifting, which allows her to transform into a fairy and navigate the world with ease.

A mythical sword and dragon companion, which lets her charge into battles in grand, cinematic fashion.

A magical kite for aerial traversal, to soar between floating islands like a true fantasy adventurer.

Her combat and movement style reflect fluidity, creativity, and an instinct for embracing the impossible.

Opposites forced to work together

Mio and Zoe couldn’t be more different — one is grounded in logic, the other in whimsy. Nevertheless, their survival depends on collaboration. Throughout Split Fiction, their relationship evolves as they learn to trust each other, overcoming personal struggles and embracing their unique strengths.

Interestingly, Josef Fares named them after his daughters, Mio and Zoe, making their journey even more personal to the game’s creator.

The big decision: Who will you play as?

Before diving into Split Fiction, you and your co-op partner must choose between Mio’s calculated sci-fi prowess and Zoe’s free-spirited fantasy power. Each character offers a distinct gameplay experience, ensuring that no matter who you pick, the journey with the protagonists in Split Fiction will be unforgettable.

