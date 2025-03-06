Is Split Fiction a sequel to It Takes Two and A Way Out? 

Split Fiction is the latest project from Hazelight Studios. It is not a sequel but a spiritual successor to older projects like A Way Out and It Takes Two. While each is a standalone title, they all feature similar gameplay mechanics and embody what director Josef Fares wants to share with the community, which is to play games together.

The narratives of each title are separate and are in no way connected. The only thing that connects them is that they were all directed by Josef Fares and feature unique story elements that cater to different audiences and age groups.

Split Fiction is a spiritual successor to A Way Out and It Takes Two

A Way Out ran so It Takes Two and Split Fiction could fly (Image via Electronic Arts)

Split Fiction is not a sequel, but this project is made by the same people behind A Way Out and It Takes Two. Fans of the previous Hazelight Studios games should know what to expect from this title, but it seems like it has a different target demographic.

While the premise of A Way Out is much more mature, especially with themes of betrayal and murder, It Takes Two is a therapy session for couples. This new project can entice hardcore gamers and fans of the fantasy genre. It is easy to assume that just because a developer is working on a new project, it means that it will tie into what came before, but that is not always the case.

Unlike the direction Obsidian Entertainment took with the Pillars of Eternity franchise and expanded through Avowed, Hazelight Studios is contented with developing separate worlds, allowing their respective stories to grow without being tethered to what was previously done.

The mature nature of A Way Out would never blend well with the family-friendly theme of It Takes Two, and the same philosophy applies to Split Fiction's sci-fi and fantasy-driven storytelling. This is a testament to Hazelight Studios' flexibility to reach different sides of the gaming community as a game developer.

Split Fiction is the next step in Hazelight Studios' innovation

It Takes Two was the crown jewel of the studio, but it may have found some competition (Image via Electronic Arts)

There is no denying that Fares made a strong impression after It Takes Two, especially after winning Game of the Year 2021 amid fierce competition. Fares' unique approach to game design is the one thread that connects all three games. There is no way to experience his games by your lonesome, which is the genius behind it all.

If Hazelight Studios developers managed to make a title worthy of winning Game of the Year once, there is no telling what this new project could be like. Perhaps Fares has another award-winning video game on his hands.

Fares and his colleagues most likely took everything they have learned from It Takes Two. The studio threw in the whole kitchen sink of new ideas for innovative and collaborative gameplay. This new game could potentially be the best Hazelight Studios project, thanks to the lessons provided from previous endeavors.

Conclusion

Split Fiction is shaping up to be another great co-op experience from Hazelight Studios (Image via Electronic Arts)

This new project is not a sequel to It Takes Two or A Way Out is a spiritual successor to a certain degree. If you loved playing the first two Hazelight Studios games, you will likely notice various similarities in gameplay, traversal, environmental puzzle solving, platforming, storytelling, and many more.

Split Fiction releases on March 6, 2025, on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC via Steam.

