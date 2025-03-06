Can you play Split Fiction on Steam Deck and ROG Ally?

Split Fiction is the latest title from Hazelight Studios, which is recognized for developing some of the best co-op games of modern times, such as A Way Out and the GOTY of 2021, It Takes Two. Like these two titles, Split Fiction is a co-op game that can be played locally as well as online. Being a co-op title, however, can it be played on handheld gaming devices such as the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally?

Ad

The answer to that is yes. However, if you strictly want to play in handheld mode, you can only do so as a partner to someone playing the game on a PC or a console from one's own house. But if you're willing to dock your system to a monitor or a TV, you can also play it as a couch co-op. This article explains more.

Will you need EA App to play Split Fiction on Steam Deck and ROG Ally?

The game can be played as a couch co-op and in online co-op mode (Image via Electronic Arts)

On its official website, Electronic Arts made it clear that this time around, players will not need to install and launch the EA App each time they play the game. This was something that previously caused a lot of inconvenience with almost every EA title. This specifically felt like a hassle for those who played games on handheld devices, such as the Deck and Ally.

Ad

Trending

The statement on the EA website reads:

"We’re happy to announce that Split Fiction will be Steam Native and Steam Deck verified! Similar to It Takes Two, Split Fiction will not require the EA App either, meaning you’ll be able to play the game using just the Steam Client on PC, no other application needed."

Ad

While EA only mentioned the Steam Deck, the same applies to the ROG Ally as well, if you get the game from Steam. Thus, if you bought Split Fiction from Steam and want to play it with a friend who is also gaming on Steam, you won't need the EA App.

However, if your friend is on another platform, such as the PS5 or Xbox Series X/S, you will still need to create an EA account or log in to one, as mentioned on the website:

Ad

"Please note, however, that you’ll need a free EA account if you want to connect with a friend who’s playing on a different platform through cross-play, such as Xbox or PlayStation consoles."

Also read: Split Fiction: Friend Pass and Friend Edition explained

For more gaming news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.