Is EA Play required to play Split Fiction? 

Split Fiction is nearly here and the gaming community is seeking answers to some lingering questions. One of the more notable ones is: will it be available on EA Play, or do you need an active subscription to gain access? The answer to this is no, the game will not be available on the streaming service at launch, nor will you need a subscription.

Ad

While you may not need to subscribe to EA's streaming service, it is worth noting that you are required to link an EA account to play the title online with a friend. This article explains more about the online requirements for Hazelight Studios' latest co-op adventure.

Split Fiction requires an EA account for online sessions

Players with an active EA Play subscription are unhappy about not having immediate access to this new game (Image via Electronic Arts)

For those unaware, Electronic Arts released a subscription service called EA Access a decade ago, which was later renamed EA Play in 2020. This service grants subscribers exclusive perks and benefits, such as early access to new games, free trials, and bonuses. Some fans are upset that this subscription service doesn't grant them early access to Hazelight Studios' Split Fiction.

Ad

Trending

On either the Xbox Series X and S or PlayStation 5, you must link an EA account, which is completely different from EA Play – any player can make one free of charge. This is just so the publishers can grant you and your buddy access to their servers for online gaming sessions.

Also read: Is Split Fiction a sequel to It Takes Two and A Way Out?

Another key benefit of having an EA account is that your transactions are protected and streamlined. However, the game's director Josef Fares has always been against the idea of microtransactions in his titles. Perhaps this was among the many requirements from Electronic Arts to continue their partnership with Hazelight Studios.

Ad

Why is Split Fiction not coming to EA Play at launch?

Typically, upcoming games would give the players early access days before launch, allowing them to determine whether the title is right for them and worth their money and time. Not only is that missing with Split Fiction, but the game is not coming to EA Play at launch, which is baffling for longtime subscribers.

Ad

This does not mean the game will not be added to the library or any other streaming platform. Perhaps the reason behind its omission is to drive up sales at all costs. Game development is not cheap, and Hazelight Studios must recuperate the expenses during the development phase.

It is worth noting that this new and ambitious video game is much more expensive than previous projects like It Takes Two and A Way Out. However, the studio will be looking at profits so it can continue making such titles in the future.

Ad

EA Play subscribers will have to wait a while (Image via Electronic Arts)

Others believed that the title would be available on the higher tier memberships. However, according to the official forums page, Split Fiction will not be available at any tier. While this is a downer for EA Play subscribers, they are not the only ones missing out since there is no word of the title launching on Xbox Game Pass either.

Ad

There is no telling what goes on in the offices of Electronic Arts and Hazelight Studios or how their decision-making works. If it is any consolation, older games directed by Josef Fares are all available on EA Play. But it is more of a question of when, and not if, Split Fiction is coming to this service.

Conclusion

Knowing the difference between EA Play and an EA account can save you from confusion (Image via Electronic Arts)

While it is unfortunate that Split Fiction is not coming to EA Play on day one, it serves as a reminder to have an active EA account to play games published by Electronic Arts. EA account and an EA Play subscription are two different things, and you can play this title without subscribing to their service.

Ad

Also read: Is Split Fiction Denuvo protected?

Modern video games require modern solutions for moderation and oversight. Hazelight Studios' titles are designed to unify players, which is not a minor feat. However, linking active EA accounts could help make moderation much smoother.

Split Fiction will be released on March 6, 2025, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and the EA App.

For more related articles, check these out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.