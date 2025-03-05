Split Fiction: Friend Pass and Friend Edition explained 

Split Fiction is an upcoming co-op adventure title from Hazelight Studios which is set to release globally on March 06, 2025. The title follows the classic couch co-op formula, with you and a partner being able to play the game on the same display using a split-screen feature. While the game can be best enjoyed via the couch co-op mode, it can also be played using online co-op.

For online co-op, both players don't need to own a copy of the game. Even if one person from a duo purchases the title, both will be able to play via the Friend Pass.

Friend Pass is a common feature that was used by other co-op titles like A Way Out and It Takes Two. But what about those who don't have a partner to play the game with? This is where the Friend's Edition of Split Fiction comes in.

Spoiler alert: The Friend's Edition does not really get you a friend, it is just a marketing gimmick from Hazelight Studios.

Split Fiction: How do the Friend Pass and Friend Edition work

This game uses the classic split screen feature (Image via Electronic Arts)

As mentioned earlier, the Friend Pass can be used by someone who doesn't have a copy of the game. Using this pass, a player can invite you to enjoy the game for free from the comfort of your home.

That said, understanding that many people might not have a partner to play the game with, Hazelight Studios came up with an excellent marketing strategy.

On their official website, there is a 'Friend's Edition' tab. When you click on it to know more, this is what you will see:

"Oh no! Unfortunately, the Friend Edition is no longer available*. But don’t worry. You can find more friends to play with on the Hazelight Discord below! *And it never was, as unsurprisingly it's pretty tough finding people who really want to be in boxes."

Below this text, you will see an option to join Hazelight Studio's Discord. Here, you can find numerous players who are looking for a teammate to enjoy Split Fiction with. To make things clear, there never was a Friend's Edition for the game. It is just a marketing trick that Hazelight Studios pulled. Using their discord, though, you can find a partner to enjoy the game.

