Netflix's Under a Dark Sun ending explained: What secrets is the Lasserre Family hiding?

Set against the backdrop of Grasse’s rose fields, Under a Dark Sun (Qui Sème le Vent) is a French crime thriller on Netflix that unearths the secrets of a powerful, dysfunctional family. The series follows Alba, a single mother, who becomes entangled in the Lasserres’ internal conflict after the murder of Arnaud Lasserre and her unexpected inclusion in his will.

As the investigation unfolds, deeper issues such as inheritance disputes, hidden relationships, and past abuses surface. The key revelations include Alba’s true parentage. She is the illegitimate daughter of Arnaud’s son Mathieu. Arnaud’s daughter-in-law, Josephine, was also committed to a psychiatric clinic to hide the scandal. These secrets were kept to protect the Lasserre family’s reputation and control over their estate.

Disclaimer: The article ahead contains spoilers for Under a Dark Sun. Reader discretion is advised.

Alba is framed at the beginning of Under a Dark Sun

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

In Under a Dark Sun, the protagonist is Alba, a single mother on the run from her past. She takes a job at the Lasserre estate, hoping for stability, but quickly becomes the prime suspect in the murder of the estate’s patriarch, Arnaud.

Her presence at the crime scene, along with her unexpected inclusion in his will, places her under police scrutiny. Matters worsen when it is revealed that Alba may be Arnaud’s illegitimate daughter. As pressure mounts, Manon, Arnaud’s granddaughter and a practicing lawyer, steps forward to represent her.

Alba’s search for answers uncovers fractures within the family. Arnaud’s children are fighting over the estate, while others are hiding personal secrets. The suspicion shifts repeatedly, until a confession and a violent turn of events expose a far more personal motive behind Arnaud’s death.

The Lasserres hid decades of family scandals

The murder investigation uncovers a network of secrets within the Lasserre family in Under a Dark Sun. The most central is Alba’s true parentage. She is not Arnaud’s daughter, but the biological child of his son, Mathieu, and a former flower picker named Nadia.

Arnaud forced Nadia to abandon the baby and lied to protect the family’s reputation, claiming Alba was his child. He also committed his daughter-in-law, Josephine, to a psychiatric clinic when she tried to reveal the truth. These decisions fractured the family and led to Manon’s violent actions.

Upon discovering her mother’s long-term institutionalization and the manipulation behind it, Manon killed her grandfather and framed Alba. Additional revelations include sex trafficking operations tied to Valentin, the field supervisor, and manipulation of inheritance documents.

The Lasserres’ seemingly respectable legacy was built on control, secrecy, and silence, elements that ultimately tore them apart when exposed.

Under a Dark Sun ending: A final deal and an uncertain future

Under a Dark Sun is streaming on Netflix (Image via Netflix)

The ending of Under a Dark Sun pivots on a misunderstanding. Alba's son Leo is kidnapped earlier in the series. Later, he kills Hadrien, Manon’s brother, believing he was the man who kidnapped him. To protect Leo from prosecution, Alba negotiates a deal with Manon. She agrees to blame Arnaud’s murder on Hadrien, who can no longer speak for himself.

Manon, meanwhile, spares Leo and leaves as a free woman, though she is guilty. Beatrice, widow of Arnaud, survives being stabbed at the psychiatric clinic but forgets everything, and her attacker's identity remains a mystery. Alba eventually settles in a new home with Leo and begins to rebuild their life.

Meanwhile, Nadia, the woman who was once forced off the estate and out of her daughter’s life, returns as the new owner of the Lasserre property. The series ends with the family’s power dismantled and the land reclaimed by the one they once erased.

