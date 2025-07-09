7 Jason Statham movies every action fan must watch

Menacing, stubborn, quick-witted, sarcastic and skilled in turning opponents into roadkill - Jason Statham embodies all the qualities of a good action hero. The 57-year-old actor is one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood as his movies tend to hit big at the box office. Even though he has explored different genres throughout his career, viewers particularly enjoy him in action-packed narratives.

Ad

From taking charge as the lead to sharing the screen with other experienced actors from the genre, Jason Statham has always found a way to make his characters stand out, no matter the story angle. After making his debut in Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, he has appeared in several well-received movies that have helped boost the popularity of action movies.

Movie lovers who want to see Jason Statham in action should make a point to check out the titles on this list that will keep them on the edge of their seats.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This list contains information from various sources.

The Beekeeper and six other movies starring Jason Statham that are packed with action and intrigue

1) The Transporter (2002)

Jason Statham plays Frank Martin in the first three installments of the Transporter franchise (Image via 20th Century Studios)

In Corey Yue's movie, Jason Statham plays Frank Martin, a highly skilled driver who routinely takes on high-risk jobs that are profitable but aren't exactly legal. He has some strict rules that he follows to ensure that his jobs don't interfere with his otherwise quiet life. However, the rules go out the window when he decides to save the life of the female cargo he is entrusted to deliver to a client.

Ad

Statham's Martin, suave and smart, is one of the biggest highlights of the movie, and it is thrilling to see him take on multiple bad guys without breaking a sweat. While the well-executed action scenes help to maintain the tension throughout the runtime, it wouldn't be as effective in keeping the viewers entertained without the clever dialogue that ties everything together.

Where to watch: The Transporter is available on Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and Tubi.

Ad

2) Crank (2006)

This Jason Statham starrer was followed by a sequel titled Crank: High Voltage (Image via Lionsgate)

This Jason Statham movie marks the directorial debut of Mark Neveldine and Brian Taylor. The story revolves around Statham's Chev Chelios, a British assassin who is based out of LA. Thanks to his unconventional career path, Chev is no stranger to danger, but the stakes escalate considerably when he is poisoned with a synthetic drug. He realizes that he will die if his adrenaline level drops.

Ad

Given its fast-paced premise, it is not surprising that Crank maintains the tension from start to finish. In terms of the plot, the movie does take creative liberties from time to time, but like most action feature films, it isn't meant to be taken too seriously. The narrative introduces plenty of interesting characters, but Chev undoubtedly stands out because of Jason Statham's charismatic performance.

Where to watch: Crank is available for streaming on Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

Ad

3) The Expendables (2010)

The success of this Jason Statham movie led to several sequels (Image via Lionsgate)

In addition to directing, Sylvester Stallone also stars in The Expendables alongside many well-known action stars, including Jet Li, Jason Statham, Mickey Rourke, Bruce Willis, and more. The narrative is centered around a group of skilled mercenaries who are tasked with overthrowing a South American dictator. But in due time, they realize that there is someone else pulling the strings.

Ad

It has a nostalgic feel as it draws inspiration from action films in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The star-studded cast did raise some concerns about the more experienced names overshadowing the newer favorites, but the narrative gave each character their moment to shine. The high-octane action scenes and hilarious dialogue come together to create an enjoyable viewing experience.

Where to watch: The Expendables can be streamed on Prime Video and Netflix.

Ad

4) The Mechanic (2011)

Jason Statham's performance in the movie received praise from fans of the genre (Image via Jason Statham Facebook Page)

Jason Statham has a knack for playing tough guys who are intimidating and enigmatic at the same time. In this movie by Simon West, he plays Arthur Bishop, an assassin who is referred to as the "mechanic" because he can make his hits look like accidents. When his best friend is murdered, Arthur uses all the skills he has acquired on the job to hunt down the person responsible, at all costs.

Ad

The remake of a 1972 film with the same title, it also stars Ben Foster, Donald Sutherland and Tony Goldwyn, among others. Action movie fans will surely stay glued to the screen as The Mechanic boasts plenty of adrenaline-pumping scenes that add to the exciting narrative. Also, the fact that the movie incorporates more realistic stunts instead of CGI-heavy action scenes works in its favour.

Where to watch: The Mechanic is available on Apple TV+, Prime Video and Netflix.

Ad

5) Furious 7 (2015)

Jason Statham plays a former special forces soldier in the Fast & Furious franchise (Image via Universal Pictures)

The Fast & Furious franchise has enthralled viewers around the world since 2001 with its intense street races, endearing characters and witty dialogue. Out of all the installments, Furious 7 holds special meaning among fans because it was Paul Walker's last movie as the actor passed away in an accident while the movie was still in production.

Ad

Jason Statham had made his Fast & Furious debut in Fast & Furious 6, but his character, Deckard Shaw, played a more prominent role in this movie by James Wan. He is after Dominic (Vin Diesel) and his family to seek revenge for what happened to his brother. Dominic and gang have to evade Shaw, and at the same time, stop a terrorist from obtaining a powerful hacking program.

Furious 7 is as fast-paced and exciting as the other Fast & Furious movies, but it is the emotional aspect and the looming sense of loss that hits the audience hard. It is also commendable how the scenes with Walker's brothers as stand-ins didn't feel forced or unnatural.

Ad

Where to watch: This Jason Statham starrer can be viewed on Peacock, Apple TV+, Netflix and Prime Video.

6) The Meg (2018)

Fans of shark movies shouldn't miss out on this action-packed gem (Image via Warner Bros)

Throughout his career, Jason Statham has gone up against several dangerous enemies, but none more intimidating than a 75-foot-long prehistoric shark. This sci-fi movie by Jon Turteltaub stars Statham as Jonas Taylor, a skilled diver with experience in deep-sea search and rescue. He meets his match when he has to work with the members of an underwater research facility to kill a Megalodon.

Ad

As compared to the other Jason Statham movies on this list, this one undoubtedly has the best special effects, which elevate the cinematic experience. It just so happens that shark movies don't always have immersive storytelling, but The Meg boasts a good mix of clever plot progressions and thrilling action sequences that leave a lasting impression on the audience.

Where to watch: The Meg is available on Hulu, Max, Netflix, Prime Video and Apple TV+.

Ad

7) The Beekeeper (2024)

A sequel of this movie is currently under development (Image via MGM Studios)

One of the most recent examples of Jason Statham's bankability as a star came in the form of this action thriller by David Ayer that grossed over $162.6 million worldwide. Statham plays Adam Clay, a beekeeper who has a special bond with his landlady, Eloise Parker, portrayed by Phylicia Rashad. When Eloise kills herself because of a phishing scam, Adam goes on a bloody rampage to find answers.

Ad

At first, it seems like a simple enough narrative revolving around scams and their impact on innocent victims, but the movie steers into murkier waters over time, involving politics, corruption and more. With Statham in the lead, viewers can expect to see gritty action scenes that are intense, violent and impactful. It also has several deceitful bad guys who meet satisfying savage ends.

Where to watch: The Beekeeper can be streamed on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

Ad

Movie lovers who are fond of intense action scenes should make a point to watch these engaging Jason Statham movies that boast high-octane storylines.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Meeta Borah Meeta is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in listicles. After graduating with English Honors, she began her professional journey in content with Engyne Systems and later joined Digicaptions as an English Editor. Meeta’s next career milestone was joining Eclectic Northeast, where she climbed the ranks from a Feature Writer to Assistant Editor. Her decade-long industry experience and personal interest in all things popular culture eventually helped her identify her expertise and led her to her current role at Sportskeeda.



For Meeta, her myriad industry roles have trained her in carrying out intensive research, content planning and editing. She believes her skills shine brightest when ideating entertainment and pop culture pieces that pique readers’ interests. To deliver on this, she relies on extensive research and acquires ample information on a topic before developing a story on it.



Fully aware of the ever-evolving entertainment sphere, Meeta strives to keep up with the latest developments in the field to ensure her reportage is always relevant. She always relies on her judgment to navigate sensitive information to prevent negatively impacting the reading experience, while simultaneously retaining accuracy and objectivity.



Meeta’s favorite artist is Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki, who is a master storyteller in her eyes for his ability to invite viewers to read between the lines. When not brainstorming a new piece, Meeta can be found traveling or preparing for her next trip. Meeta is deeply invested in board games as well, and has even started a board game club with her friends. Know More