It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 episode 4 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 continues to deliver the chaos, with episode 4 coming out on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. The episode, Thought Leadership: A Corporate Conversation, will air at 9 pm ET/PT on FXX and will also have a simulcast on FX. For those who prefer to watch on demand, the episode will be available for streaming the following day, Thursday, July 24, on Hulu, starting at 3 am ET.

The show has always been a mix of satire and comedy; each episode has a new crazy adventure. In season 17, the Gang gets into wilder situations and keeps up with their usual antics. In episode 4, the characters are going to be even funnier as they dive headfirst into a PR disaster that is sure to go off the rails. Just like always, the Gang is at the center of the trouble, and viewers can expect more of their crazy and self-centered actions.

Fans of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia can't wait for the next episode because the plot of season 17 episode 4 looks like it will raise the stakes with its usual wild antics. At Paddy's Pub, the Gang is having a PR crisis because they want to look more professional. As the blame game goes on, things get even more chaotic, which leads to more typical trouble.

When does It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17

come out? Release time for all major time zones

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 episode 4 is set to drop on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at 9 pm ET/PT. The episode will be available for streaming on Hulu from 3 am ET on July 24 for U.S. viewers. Internationally, Canada will receive it on Disney+ the same day, while the UK and Australia will have to wait a little longer.

Here’s a breakdown of the release time in key time zones around the world:

Release Time Zone Release Date Release Time USA (Pacific Time) July 23, 2025 6 pm USA (Eastern Time) July 23, 2025 9 pm Brazil (BRT) July 24, 2025 10 pm UK (BST) July 24, 2025 2 am Central Europe (CET) July 24, 2025 3 am India (IST) July 24, 2025 6:30 am South Africa (SAST) July 24, 2025 3 am Philippines (PHT) July 24, 2025 9 am Australia (ACDT) July 24, 2025 11:30 am New Zealand (NZST) July 24, 2025 1 pm

Fans in the U.S. can tune in to FXX, and the episode will also be broadcast on FX. For those who prefer to stream, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 episode 4 will be available the next day on Hulu. International viewers can watch the episode on Disney+ in Canada, while those in Australia must wait until July 30.

How many episodes is It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 left with?

Season 17 of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia has a total of 8 episodes. As episode 4 is slated for release on July 23, fans have 4 more episodes to look forward to. The show has maintained its tradition of delivering wild and hilarious moments, and fans are anticipating even more outrageous antics in the remaining episodes of this season.

A brief recap of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 episode 3

In It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 episode 3, titled Mac and Dennis Become EMTs, the Gang gets caught up in a bizarre situation involving emergency medical services.

After witnessing a bar regular collapse at Paddy's Pub, Mac and Dennis decide to become EMTs. Despite no medical training, they sign up for classes and fail horribly.

Since they aren't good at what they're doing, they steal an ambulance, drive around the city, and cause traffic problems. As their crazy behavior causes a crash and an explosion, they are no longer allowed in any hospital in Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, Frank gets in trouble with the law for a bad joke, and Dee's home-based business fails horribly. The Gang's madness and selfishness cause a series of disasters, as usual, which keeps the show's signature humor intact.

Major events to expect from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 episode 4

Major events to expect are mentioned below:

The Gang faces a public relations nightmare at Paddy’s Pub, trying to salvage their reputation after a recent disaster. Their attempts at professionalism only make the situation worse.

In classic It’s Always Sunny fashion, the Gang tries to avoid blame, and each member ends up pointing fingers at one another. Expect chaotic planning sessions and awkward public events.

As the PR disaster escalates, one of the Gang members may be forced to take the fall, leading to a hilarious and messy resolution where no one learns their lesson.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 episode 4 will be available to stream on Hulu.

