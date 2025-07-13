How many episodes are in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17?

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 premiered on July 9, 2025, with two episodes. This beloved American sitcom has a large cult following due to its unique brand of humor, outrageous antics, and memorable characters. It airs on FXX and is also available for streaming on Hulu the day after each episode airs.

Ad

As of season 17, the show continues its weekly episode releases, and fans can expect new absurdities every week.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 has eight episodes. This iconic show follows the chaotic lives of five narcissistic, self-absorbed friends who run a pub in South Philadelphia. These friends—Charlie, Dennis, Mac, Dee, and Frank—are known for their unethical behavior, strange schemes, and often inappropriate antics.

As they get into absurd ventures and break social norms, they continue their hilarious journey, following outrageous escapades and boundary-pushing humor.

Ad

Trending

Episodes of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17

Expand Tweet

Ad

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 brings a fresh batch of quirky storylines. The season began with two episodes on July 9, 2025, and each following week will bring new twists to the screen.

These episodes continue to explore the Gang's antics as they find themselves in increasingly absurd situations. From joining reality shows to becoming EMTs, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 keeps the laughs rolling.

Episode Number Episode Name Release Date Episode 1 The Gang F***s Up Abbott Elementary July 9, 2025 Episode 2 Frank is in a Coma July 9, 2025 Episode 3 Mac and Dennis Become EMTs July 16, 2025 Episode 4 Thought Leadership: A Corporate Conversation July 23, 2025 Episode 5 The Gang Goes to a Dog Track July 30, 2025 Episode 6 Overage Drinking: A National Concern August 6, 2025 Episode 7 The Gang Gets Ready for Prime Time August 13, 2025 Episode 8 The Golden Bachelor Live August 20, 2025

Ad

All about It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Expand Tweet

Ad

The plot of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia revolves around the misadventures of "The Gang"—Charlie Kelly, Dennis Reynolds, Mac, Dee Reynolds, and Frank Reynolds. The five of them run Paddy’s Pub, an Irish dive bar in South Philadelphia.

The majority of their time is spent on drinking, planning, and engaging in bizarre activities to help themselves. The show is often funny because of how morally bankrupt, selfish, and careless they are with other people.

Ad

The Gang is always coming up with crazy plans to make money, get ahead, or settle small arguments. The series explores their strange personalities by putting them in a lot of strange and darkly comedic situations.

Despite their criminal and morally questionable behavior, the characters are also seen in moments of acute codependency, revealing the complexity of their dysfunctional relationships.

The Gang remains as outrageous and entertaining as ever, doing everything from odd jobs to crazy business ideas. Their antics often lead to failure, but they never seem to learn their lesson.

Ad

The series continues to explore themes like fame, status, and money, often satirizing them with its own brand of humor. The absurdity of the Gang's actions, whether they're fighting over small things or coming up with crazy new plans, is still a big part of the show.

Cast of the series

Expand Tweet

Ad

The main cast of the FXX series includes Charlie Day as Charlie Kelly, Glenn Howerton as Dennis Reynolds, Kaitlin Olson as Dee Reynolds, Rob McElhenney as Mac, and Danny DeVito as Frank Reynolds.

Supporting roles feature David Hornsby as Rickety Cricket, Mary Elizabeth Ellis as The Waitress, and Brian Unger as The Lawyer. Special guest stars in season 17 include Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, and others, adding fresh dynamics to the series.

Ad

The latest season of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia was filmed in both Philadelphia and Los Angeles. The exterior of Paddy's Pub is shot at the Starkman Building in Los Angeles, while real Philadelphia locations are used to add authenticity to the setting

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 is available to premiere on FXX.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajasini Rajasini is an Entertainment Content Specialist at Sportskeeda holding a Master's degree in English and having a rich experience of over 8 years. Her keen interest in movies, shows, fashion, lifestyle, and wellness, and her love for the written word inspired her to take up writing professionally.



Rajasini's provides readers with a window into the dynamic world of fashion through her compelling narratives. She always conducts thorough research and double-checks information from reputable sources before incorporating it into her writing, giving top priority to maintaining ethical integrity.



Rajasini is a fan of multi-award-winning actress, philanthropist, and businesswoman Jennifer Aniston for her range as an actor. When she is not writing, Rajasini practices and teaches yoga, and designs drapes. Know More