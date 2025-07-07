It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

Rob McElhenney's It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 returns to FXX on July 9, 2025. Continuing the story of the Abbott Elementary crossover, the season will also solve the mystery of Dennis's dark schemes.

Ad

According to the official synopsis for season 17, the gang will exploit cross-network promotion to increase market share and risk everything for a handshake with the Saudis. True to their nature, the main characters will bend laws and pursue side hustles, changing everything about themselves to appeal to a broader audience.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 will contain eight episodes, with returning cast members Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito in their original roles.

Ad

Trending

Where to watch It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17?

The first two episodes of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 will debut on FXX on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at 9 pm ET/PT. The remaining six episodes will be released every Wednesday at 9 pm ET/PT. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Hulu and Disney+. The entire season will also be available to watch on Disney+ at a later date, which hasn't been announced yet.

Ad

How many episodes will there be in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17?

A still from the show (Image via YouTube/FX Networks)

The latest season of the Primetime Emmy-nominated show will consist of eight episodes, with details as follows:

Ad

Episode no. Episode name Release date 1 The Gang F*ck s Up Abbott Elementary July 9, 2025 2 Frank Is in a Coma July 9, 2025 3 Mac and Dennis Become EMTs July 16, 2025 4 Thought Leadership: A Corporate Conversation July 23, 2025

Ad

Details on the remaining four episodes haven't been released yet.

Cast and characters of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17

Ad

The list of confirmed cast and characters set to appear in the latest season of the show:

Charlie Day as Charlie Kelly

Glenn Howerton as Dennis Reynolds

Rob McElhenney as Ronald “Mac” McDonald

Kaitlin Olson as Deandra “Sweet Dee” Reynolds

Danny DeVito as Frank Reynolds

David Hornsby and Mary Elizabeth Ellis will guest star as Matthew “Rickety Cricket” Mara and The Waitress. Other cast members are also set to appear; however, their roles haven't been confirmed yet.

Ad

Also read: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16 recap: All to know before season 17 arrives.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17: Plot explored

Ad

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 will open with a crossover episode with Abbott Elementary. The first episode, titled The Gang F*cks Up Abbott Elementary, gives the Gang's perspective on their court-ordered volunteer service at the Philadelphia school, a plotline introduced in Abbott Elementary season 4 episode 9.

The season picks up with Mac, Dennis, Charlie, Dee, and Frank continuing their familiar messy schemes while embracing a satirical twist on the "corporate era." The new season delves into how the Gang takes advantage of corporate culture, cross-network advertising, and public relations tactics to further their own self-interests.

Ad

David Hornsby guest stars as recurring character Cricket, riding the last phases of his apocalyptic downward spiral from the past Gang tragedy. Season 17 features the show's trademark dark humor and social commentary, and it pushes limits while remaining grounded in the absurdity that has defined the series since it premiered in 2005.

Season 17 will not be the final season, as the two-decade-old show was renewed for four additional seasons during its season 14 run. This means fans can look forward to season 18 of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Ad

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 will premiere on FXX on July 9, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhisri Kodandaraman Abhisri K is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. With a B.Tech in Biotechnology that honed her analytical and critical thinking skills, her passion for entertainment led her to explore writing about TV shows and movies. Her journey began as the Head of Writing for PES University's drama club, where she led scriptwriting and creative content development.



Abhisri's love for films and TV shows stems from their power to connect people, reflect culture, and evoke emotions that resonate with global audiences. She is committed to ethical journalism, ensuring accuracy and relevance by cross-verifying sources and maintaining objectivity in her reporting.



When she is not writing, Abhisri enjoys reading, exploring new music genres, and sketching. Know More