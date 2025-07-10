It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 episode schedule: All the episodes and when they arrive

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 premiered on FXX on July 9, 2025. The show will also be available to stream on Hulu the day after each episode airs. Fans can expect humor and outrageous antics as the gang continues their hilarious escapades. The new season will be released in weekly episodes, with each episode bringing a new absurdity.

The show is about five friends, Charlie, Dennis, Mac, Dee, and Frank, who own a pub in Philadelphia. People know the gang for being selfish and doing things that aren't right. They keep up their shameless quest for money, social status, and attention in season 17. Their antics are as funny and ridiculous as ever, from corrupt businesses to strange side jobs.

This season, the gang's latest adventures include ridiculous ventures like becoming EMTs, messing around at work, and even appearing on the reality show The Golden Bachelor. Every episode, the group's antics get crazier, breaking more of their normal moral and social rules.

How many episodes are there in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17?

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 consists of eight episodes. The season kicks off with two episodes airing back-to-back on July 9, 2025, followed by weekly episodes thereafter. The episodes are slated to release on FXX every Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET, with streaming availability on Hulu the next day.

This season continues the tradition of its predecessors, providing a mix of outrageous humor, absurd plots, and sharp social commentary. Fans can look forward to a variety of plots, including the aftermath of their previous antics and new misadventures that keep the gang's shenanigans fresh and entertaining.

Here is the episode schedule of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17.

Episode Number Episode Name Release Date Episode 1 The Gang F***s Up Abbott Elementary July 9, 2025 Episode 2 Frank is in a Coma July 9, 2025 Episode 3 Mac and Dennis Become EMTs July 16, 2025 Episode 4 Thought Leadership: A Corporate Conversation July 23, 2025 Episode 5 The Gang Goes to a Dog Track July 30, 2025 Episode 6 Overage Drinking: A National Concern August 6, 2025 Episode 7 The Gang Gets Ready for Prime Time August 13, 2025 Episode 8 The Golden Bachelor Live August 20, 2025

The episode schedule provides fans with plenty of time to catch up on each hilarious and often absurd development. Viewers can enjoy the gang’s attempts at improving their lives or making things worse.

Plot of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is about a group of people who are trying to get money, fame, and attention, even if it means doing bad things or making up stories.

The gang's actions are funny, even though they don't care about morals or social norms. They make fun of many things in society, from corporate culture to media manipulation.

In season 17, the gang gets involved in even sillier things, like reality TV and schemes to cheat companies. In The Gang F***s Up Abbott Elementary, viewers can enjoy what the gang did behind the scenes during a crossover with Abbott Elementary. Later, they take on new roles, from aspiring EMTs to corporate professionals, which shows how much they want to be noticed and succeed.

As they go through a variety of misadventures, they continue to show how far they will go for fame, money, and a place in the spotlight.

All the released episodes of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 are now streaming on FXX. Stay tuned for more news and updates on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and similar projects as the year progresses.

