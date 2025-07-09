When does the new season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia arrive? Release time, where to watch, and more

The new season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia returns this summer, bringing back the long-running sitcom for its 17th season. The series, which holds the record as the longest-running live-action American sitcom, is coming back with new episodes and the familiar gang from Paddy's Pub.

Season 17 of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia premieres on Wednesday, July 9, 2025. The new episodes will air weekly on FXX at 9 p.m. ET/PT, followed by streaming the next day on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ in the U.S. The release marks almost two decades since the original pilot was developed by Rob Mac, Glenn Howerton, and Charlie Day.

The premiere includes two episodes: The Gang F***s Up Abbott Elementary and Frank Is in a Coma. The first continues a crossover with ABC's Abbott Elementary and is told from the gang’s point of view. FX released a preview trailer that shows the gang volunteering at the school and causing immediate chaos. The trailer ends with a scene where Janine punches a locker in frustration, giving a glimpse of the show's continued irreverence.

The rest of the season will follow a weekly schedule through August 20, 2025, with episode titles indicating topics ranging from emergency medical response to aging-related drinking habits. The season will also push the series closer to its 200-episode milestone.

Where to watch It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17?

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 airs on FX every Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Episodes are available to stream the next day on Hulu, which remains the primary streaming platform for the show. Hulu on Disney+ also offers next-day streaming access in the U.S.

FX and Hulu are the main places where viewers can watch the new season. In Canada, the season airs on FX and is available on Disney+ Canada. In Australia, the season will stream on Disney+ starting July 16. No release date has been confirmed for the U.K., but viewers abroad can access the show using a VPN service.

Live TV streaming options in the U.S. such as Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV also carry FX, offering both real-time viewing and on-demand access.

Following is a detailed release time table across different time zones:

Time zone FX air time Hulu/Disney+ availability Eastern Time (ET) Wednesday 9 p.m. Thursday morning Central Time (CT) Wednesday 8 p.m. Thursday morning Mountain Time (MT) Wednesday 7 p.m. Thursday morning Pacific Time (PT) Wednesday 6 p.m. Thursday morning British Time (BST, U.K.) Thursday 2 a.m. Thursday morning (via VPN) Indian Standard Time (IST) Thursday 6:30 a.m. Thursday late morning (via VPN) Australian Eastern (AEST) Thursday 11 a.m. From Wednesday, July 16

How many episodes will there be in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17?

Danny DeVito as Frank Reynolds filming a segment for The Golden Bachelor Live in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17. (Image via FX Networks)

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 consists of 8 episodes. The full episode list and release dates are as follows:

Episode 1, The Gang F***s Up Abbott Elementary: July 9, 2025

Episode 2, Frank Is in a Coma: July 9, 2025

Episode 3, Mac and Dennis Become EMTs: July 16, 2025

Episode 4, Thought Leadership: A Corporate Conversation: July 23, 2025

Episode 5, The Gang Goes to a Dog Track: July 30, 2025

Episode 6, Overage Drinking: A National Concern: August 6, 2025

Episode 7, The Gang Gets Ready for Prime Time: August 13, 2025

Episode 8, The Golden Bachelor Live: August 20, 2025

According to FX, the first two episodes were released as a double bill. The rest will follow a weekly schedule. The episode structure remains consistent with previous seasons, which typically featured 8 to 10 episodes per season.

All cast members in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 and their characters

Frank, Charlie, and Mac at Abbott Elementary in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17’s crossover episode. (Image via FX Networks)

The main cast of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 includes:

Rob Mac as Mac

Charlie Day as Charlie

Kaitlin Olson as Dee

Glenn Howerton as Dennis

Danny DeVito as Frank Reynolds

Returning supporting characters include:

Mary Elizabeth Ellis as The Waitress

David Hornsby as Rickety Cricket

David Hornsby confirmed his return in an October 2024 Instagram post. Other recurring roles may vary from episode to episode. Past seasons have seen appearances from characters like The McPoyles, Artemis, and The Lawyer, though no new additions or guest stars have been officially confirmed for season 17.

What to expect from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17?

A scene from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 featuring the new character C*ck Chewa, who appears in a pink cowboy outfit during one of the season’s eccentric storylines. (Image via FX Networks)

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 maintains the same episodic format, focusing on standalone plots with recurring themes and satire. Each episode sees the gang engaging in chaotic schemes, often reflecting social trends and current events.

The premiere episode connects with ABC’s Abbott Elementary, showing the gang’s version of their school volunteering efforts. Other episodes explore Dee’s reaction to Frank being in a coma, Mac and Dennis attempting emergency services work, and the gang’s take on media presence. Titles like Overage Drinking: A National Concern suggest a mock-public health angle, consistent with the show’s satirical tone.

At a season 17 Paley Center event, Charlie Day told Decider on July 8, 2025, that one of the episodes he’s most excited about is the EMT-themed installment, calling it a personal favorite even over the crossover episodes. He also teased that a “legendary actress” will appear in the season, though her identity has not been disclosed.

Danny DeVito in the same interview reflected on memorable fan-favorite moments, especially the “rum ham” scene from season 7, which remains one of the most quoted. Glenn Howerton shared that episodes like Frank’s Little Beauties and The Gang Tries Desperately to Win an Award best represent the spirit of the show. Danny DeVito also stated that the season intends to “ruffle a few feathers.”

A press release from FX states that the gang is aiming to

“shed their niche label for grander aspirations.”

Final thoughts on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17

Kaitlin Olson as Dee Reynolds in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17, seen confronting Dennis in a porch scene. (Image via FX Networks)

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 is not the final season. FX renewed the series through season 18. There are currently no plans for cancellation, and the cast is expected to return for the next installment.

There is no indication of cast exits or production delays at this point. Glenn Howerton posted on Instagram thanking fans and FX for supporting the show’s two-decade run, signaling continued involvement.

The current season will finish airing on August 20, 2025. Updates on season 18 are expected later in the year. In the meantime, viewers can follow each weekly episode on FXX or stream the series on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

