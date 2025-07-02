Will there be Marvel’s Ironheart season 2? Renewal status and more

Marvel's Ironheart has come to a close after two weeks. The series in the MCU's latest addition, which premiered on Disney+ on June 24, 2025, with a three-episode premiere, and another three episodes arrived on the streamer on July 1. With the first season done, fans are eagerly waiting for news on whether Riri Williams (Dominique Throne) will get an extension to her story.

The show's finale episode left a lot of plotlines that need some sort of continuation, like the plot twist between Mephisto and Riri. There's also Ezekiel Stane's unfinished business with her, which could all be tackled if there's a second season. However, fans may have to wait longer for an update because, as of right now, Marvel has not renewed Ironheart for a second season yet.

With that said, the series received mixed reactions from critics and fans. At the time of writing, the show has an 86% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, but a much lower score from audiences at 53%. It's much lower compared to previous MCU TV shows, like 2022's Ms. Marvel with a 98% critics score and 80% audience rating, or the first season of Loki, which has 92% and 90% scores.

Like any show, a solid reception from the audience could warrant another season to get a green light. And, according to Flix Patrol, Ironheart is the top TV show on Disney+ at the moment.

What has Ironheart star Dominique Thorne said about a possible season 2?

Dominique Thorne, who stars as the titular hero in the Marvel series, doesn't appear to know more than what the public knows about a second season for her TV show. In an exclusive interview with David Thompson for The Direct, the show's~ star was asked if she had heard of any official talk going on for season 2, to which she replied:

"No, no. Not yet."

However, Thorne is open to reprising the role if a second season of her Disney+ series were to be greenlit. She even shared a broad idea of what she wanted to tackle if Riri Williams' story were to get a new season. She said:

"Actually, [I] don't think I can even say that without spoiling everything. I would like to see her explore the full range of other options presented to her in season 1."

Dominique Thorne added that her Ironheart character's increased awareness could set up an interesting storyline for her future. She explained that Riri's mind had started to open about things that exist in the world, that there's a much bigger picture, and there's more going on than she initially realized.

Looking ahead, Thorne said that her character's story in season 2, if it were to happen, could involve some unexpected decisions. She teased:

"What does that look like for her to lean into the total left field option of what we would expect from her? I think that would be pretty cool."

"The odds might be in our favor": Dominique Thorne on her Ironheart character appearing in other MCU projects

While there is still no concrete news about Ironheart season 2, series star Dominique Thorne shares some more hopeful news about her character appearing on other MCU projects. In the same interview with The Direct, she was asked about he odds of Riri Williams appearing in Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars, to which she replied:

"Oh, you know, what can I say? The odds might be in our favor. Who knows? We'll see. We'll see."

If it were to happen, it wouldn't be the first time Riri Williams would be part of an MCU movie. Before starring in her own series, Thorne's Riri first appeared in the 2022 film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

All six episodes of Ironheart are now streaming on Disney+.

