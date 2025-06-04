What’s new on Disney+ in June 2025? Ironheart, Phineas and Ferb season 5, The Bear season 4, and more

On June 1, 2025, Disney+ announced its lineup for the month of June, and it looks promising. Besides popular names such as Ironheart, Phineas and Ferb season 5, and The Bear season 4, the streaming platform's release schedule includes several other projects that are sure to get the audience excited.

Some of the names that have been announced as part of Disney Plus' June 2025 schedule, besides the ones already mentioned, include Ocean with David Attenborough, Predator: Killer of Killers, Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends season 4, and SALLY.

That being said, the streaming platform will also be home to projects to be released on ESPN and Hulu as part of their bundle subscription arrangement.

Bulldog or rhinoceros? More details RIGHT HERE

Release schedule for everything that is coming to Disney Plus in June 2025

Sunday, June 1 onwards

Tuesday, June 3

WNBA | Dallas Wings vs. Seattle Storm

Wednesday, June 4

Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 premiere (on Hulu on Disney Plus)

Friday, June 6

Phineas and Ferb season 5 premiere

Not Her First Rodeo series premiere (on Hulu on Disney Plus)

Predator: Killer of Killers (on Hulu on Disney Plus)

Saturday, June 7

Savannah Bananas vs. The Party Animals (on ESPN on Disney Plus)

Sunday, June 8

Ocean with David Attenborough

Tuesday, June 10

Call Her Alex series premiere (on Hulu on Disney Plus)

Friday, June 13

Atsuko Okatsuka: Father (on Hulu on Disney Plus)

Monday, June 16

Underdogs series premiere

Tuesday, June 17

Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends season 4 premiere

SALLY

Friday, June 20

Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical

Tuesday, June 24

Marvel Television’s Ironheart series premiere

Wednesday, June 25

The Bear season 4 release

Saturday, June 28

Savannah Bananas vs. The Firefighters (on ESPN on Disney Plus)

Monday, June 30

Wimbledon Day 1 (on ESPN on Disney Plus)

The Actor (on Hulu on Disney Plus)

Subscription rates to Disney+ and other affiliated platforms

There are several ways to access shows and movies on Disney Plus (Image via Getty)

While those already subscribed to Disney Plus will be able to choose from the wide range of content to be offered by the platform this month, non-subscribers willing to explore its content can enjoy the same benefits by paying a nominal fee.

A standard Disney+ Basic subscription (with ads) comes at a price of $9.99 a month. An ad-free Disney+ Premium subscription costs $15.99 a month, with options available to add extra members at $6.99 a month for a Basic plan and $9.99 a month for a Premium plan.

As previously mentioned, Disney Plus also offers bundle subscriptions for Hulu and ESPN. Additionally, it also offers limited subscription options for HBO Max. Here are all the plans offered by the platform as part of their bundle subscriptions:

Disney+ and Hulu at $10.99 a month (basic with ads) and $19.99 a month (without ads)

Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ at $16.99 a month (basic with ads) and $26.99 a month (without ads)

Disney+, Hulu, and Max at $16.99 a month (basic with ads) and $29.99 a month (without ads)

With that being said, Disney Plus and the bundles associated with it may not be accessible in all regions. In that case, interested viewers can take the help of reliable VPNs after checking with their area-specific guidelines regarding their usage.

