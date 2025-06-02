10 best movies to stream in June 2025

Online streaming platforms bring viewers a brand new catalogue of movies in June 2025. From old classics to modern entertainers and everything in between, there's something for all kinds of movie buffs on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and other platforms.

Grab some popcorn, cozy up on the couch, and get ready to experience cinema throughout the ages, from Alfred Hitchcock's handbook of thrillers to documentaries that go into the depths of the ocean. Famous actors and on-screen personalities like Jack Black, who had a huge box office moment this year, Julianne Moore, and David Attenborough get their moment in the spotlight.

A Minecraft Movie, Vertigo, and other best movies to watch on streaming platforms in June 2025

1) A Minecraft Movie (HBO Max, June)

Jack Black in A Minecraft Movie (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros.)

Five oddballs—Garrett (Jason Momoa), Natalie (Emma Myers), Steve (Jack Black), Henry (Sebastian Hansen), and Dawn (Danielle Brooks)—find themselves transported into the Overworld, the landscape of the video game Minecraft, where they battle aggressive Piglins on a quest to return to the real world.

This action comedy drama movie was a blockbuster entertainer with a record-breaking opening at the box office. While it was released in theaters only in April, the movie is already making its way to HBO Max sometime in June. The platform is yet to announce the exact date, however, but it is guaranteed to be one of the best movies to watch out for this month.

2) Vertigo (Netflix, June 1)

Alfred Hitchcock's Vertigo (Image via Netflix)

Alfred Hitchcock has set the precedent for intuitive direction that can capture an inexplicable eeriness, without using excessive CGI or flashy effects. One of the best examples is his 1958 thriller classic, Vertigo, following the story of John "Scottie" Ferguson (James Stewart), a detective with acrophobia and vertigo. When he is tasked with following a woman's mysterious activities, he must face personal challenges.

Netflix is bringing many of Hitchcock's movies, including The Birds, Family Plot, Frenzy, and The Man Who Knew Too Much, as part of its catalogue in June. Fans can enjoy the classic movies from the comfort of their home.

3) Ocean with David Attenborough (Disney+, June 8)

Attenborough in the documentary (Image via YouTube/Altitude Films)

David Attenborough, known for his documentary movies, highlights the vastness of the waters, the intriguing habitats that inhabit them, and the dangers faced by marine life in this documentary directed by Colin Butfield, Toby Nowlan, and Keith Scholey. Fans who want to learn something new about the marine world are guaranteed to enjoy his narrative.

The documentary uses stunning visuals accompanied by a message about the future of the planet if steps are not taken to preserve it.

4) Nosferatu (Amazon Prime Video, June 27)

Nosferatu is for the horror fans (Image via YouTube/Focus Features)

In the 1800s, a lonely woman named Ellen (Lily-Rose Depp) desperately seeks a partner. Her strange psychic abilities connect her to an immortal vampire, Count Orlok (Bill Skarsgård), whose obsession with her turns manipulative and abusive. When she finds a soulmate in Thomas Hutter (Nicholas Hoult), the count reminds her of his control and power.

Fans of horror movies can rejoice, as this psychological vampire flick is a part of Amazon Prime Video's June movies list. Lauded for its eerie and gothic atmosphere, the engaging screenplay that builds on its source (Bram Stoker's Dracula, 1897), and strong performances, the movie is a must-watch.

5) Echo Valley (Apple TV, June 13)

Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney in the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney team up to portray a mother and daughter duo with a turbulent relationship in the psychological thriller, Echo Valley, directed by Michael Pearce. When Claire (Sweeny) shows up at her mother Kate's (Moore) doorstep covered in blood, Kate must do what it takes to protect her daughter.

As one of the most anticipated direct-to-streaming movies in June, Echo Valley is expected to create waves for its star-studded cast and intriguing premise.

6) Love Me (Paramount+, June 16)

Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun in Love Me (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

A weather buoy and a satellite make an unlikely romantic connection long after mankind's extinction, taking on the human appearances of "Me" (Kristen Stewart) and "Iam" (Steven Yeun). The post-apocalyptic romance movie, directed by Sam and Andy Zuchero, explores connection at a time of hopelessness.

Fans who enjoy love stories with a nuanced take on emotions, the role of machines in Earth's future, and existential philosophies are guaranteed to enjoy this movie in June.

7) The Theory of Everything (Netflix, June 1)

Eddie Redmayne as Stephen Hawking (Image via Netflix)

Young and budding physicist Stephen Hawking (Eddie Redmayne) makes strides in his field while an advanced motor neuron disease ravages his physical health. Despite the setback, he manages to find love and success. But his wife, Jane (Felicity Jones), goes through personal setbacks as his struggling primary caregiver.

Eddie Redmayne won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of the world-renowned scientist, shedding light on his intriguing personality that shines despite challenges. Fans can watch this acclaimed film, directed by James Marsh, in June.

8) The Actor (Hulu, June 30)

A still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

As one of the movies in June that crime aficionados mustn't miss, The Actor follows Paul Cole (Andre Holland), a man who wakes up with amnesia in a small town in 1950s Ohio. He must find his way back to his real life as an actor in New York City and try to reclaim his real identity in the process.

Based on the 2010 novel Memory by Donald E. Westlake, this crime mystery blends enticing visuals with an oddly surreal vibe for the perfect weekend binge. Arthouse and indie movie lovers are sure to enjoy its abrupt atmosphere.

9) Presence (Hulu, June 3)

Lucy Liu in Presence (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Movies in June bring something fun for the supernatural enthusiasts, too. Presence opens like any other haunted house horror story with a family moving into a picturesque house, unaware that they have an unsettling guest in their midst. But the movie's execution, done tastefully by Steven Soderbergh, sets it apart.

Starring Lucy Liu, Chris Sullivan, and an ensemble cast, the movie gets into the psyche of the family, their turbulent relationships and secrets, as well as the impact of the presence in their lives. This genre-bending attempt makes it a great midnight watch.

10) Titan: The Oceangate Disaster (Netflix, June 11)

The documentary explores the failed deep-sea exploration (Image via Netflix)

In June 2023, the world held its breath as a submarine with wealthy patrons attempted to go underwater and explore the Titanic wreckage, had only days, then only hours, to survive after a machine malfunction. With testimony, audio, and other footage, the documentary pieces together all the events that led up to the inevitable explosion.

Fans who want to know more details about the incident after following the news story in real time will be intrigued by one of the few documentary movies in June. Explore never-seen-before details and get into the mind of the CEO, Stockton Rush, through this Mark Monroe directorial.

Catch other movies in June like The Alto Knights, Partenthope, Deep Cover, and more, across all streaming platforms.

