Sydney Sweeney confirms split from fiancé Jonathan Davino: she's single and "loving it”

Sydney Sweeney confirmed that she had split from fiancé Jonathan Davino and is now single after months of speculation about her relationship status. The former couple was first linked in 2018, and in 2022, People broke the news that the couple were engaged after the Euphoria actress was spotted in Los Angeles wearing a diamond engagement ring.

While they have been spotted multiple times in PDA-filled outings, Sweeney and her film producer ex-boyfriend never publicly commented about their relationship. In March 2025, news came out that Sweeney called off her engagement to Davino, with People citing a source saying that she wasn't ready to settle down and was more focused on her career.

In a rare comment about her love life, Sydney Sweeney confirmed in an interview with The Times, published on Saturday, May 31, 2025, that she and Davino had called it quits. When asked if she was planning a wedding, the Anyone But You star said, "No." And when asked if she was single, she replied, "Yes," adding:

"I'm learning a lot about myself, spending more time with my friends. And I'm loving it."

That said, she didn't elaborate on why or when her relationship with the businessman from Chicago ended. However, according to The Independent UK, the actress stopped wearing her engagement ring in February, and the following month, she appeared to delete a picture of her and Davino from her Instagram.

They were reportedly set to marry in March, according to Page Six, but called it quits earlier that month.

Sydney Sweeney has several upcoming projects releasing in 2025 and beyond

Sydney Sweeney, who admitted that she's single, per previous reports, is focused on her career. She has several projects on TV and film that are releasing in 2025 and beyond, per IMDb. She will star alongside Julianne Moore in the mother-daughter suspenseful thriller Echo Valley.

Created by Brad Ingelsby, the man behind Mare of Easttown, the movie follows Sweeney's Claire, frightened and blood-soaked, as she arrives at her mother's home. The Michael Pearce-directed movie will get a limited theatrical release on June 6, 2025, before heading to streaming on Apple TV+ on June 13.

After Echo Valley, Sydney Sweeney will return in another thriller, this time starring alongside Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar in The Housemaid. The Paul Feig movie is an adaptation of Freida McFadden's novel about a live-in employee (Sweeney) who discovers chilling secrets while working in the mansion of an affluent, elite couple. It's coming out in theaters on December 25, 2025.

She has another project in post-production, per her IMDb, which is a Christy Martin biopic, where Sweeney is set to play the most successful female boxer in the 90s. The still-untitled David Michôd-directed feature is expected to be released sometime in 2025. Katy O'Brian, Merritt Weber, Ben Foster, and more are expected to star in the sports biography.

Another highly anticipated project in Sydney Sweeney's schedule is her return as Cassie Howard in the third season of Euphoria. The teen drama is expected to premiere sometime in 2026. Per her IMDb page, Sweeney will also star in Split Fiction, which is currently in production, as well as Scandalous! and The Masque of the Red Death remake, which are both in pre-production.

Stay tuned for more news on Sydney Sweeney's upcoming projects.

