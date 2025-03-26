“Leave Kristen out of this”: Kristen Stewart defended by fans as comparisons to Rachel Zegler’s Snow White casting spark debate

Snow White is the live-action adaptation of the classic German fairy tale written in 1812 by Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm. The film is directed by Marc Webb and written by Erin Cressida Wilson. It was released across the United States on March 21, 2025.

The film has been surrounded by criticism and controversy since its inception. The casting of a Latina actress, Rachel Zegler, for the role of Snow White and Gal Gadot as the evil Queen did not sit well with the traditional fans. Upon the film's release, many fans began to praise the earlier adaptation of the lore, Snow White & the Huntsman, starring Kristen Stewart.

However, this comparison has prompted some fans to share how she was criticized when the film came out. Her fans took to social media to share their views. One user wrote on X,

"Nah yall are not doing this to Kristen Stewart, she was dragged through mad when she was cast as Snow White, yall dont get to praise her now, just because u hate a that Rachel was cast as Snow White. Leave Kristen out of this."

"like people so easily forgetting 2011-12....when the hate was an all time high??? prob the worst year for Kristen..... and her fans. It was brutal." Wrote another.

"It's been seeing random people on Twitter act as if they are experts saying that Kristen Stewart was beloved as Sn*w White just to shit on Rachel, when in fact Kristen Stewart was hated! Nobody liked her being cast as Snow White. For 10 yeass, this was the discussion," shared one.

The views and opinions kept flowing on social media, and more people shared their anecdotes of the time when Kristen Stewart was under massive heat while promoting her film.

One person shared, "I remember it so vividly, I was like 14 and this was one of my first posts on Facebook, my young self didn’t even know why I hated Kristen but I just did it because everyone else was doing it."

People also shared their love for the actress' portrayal of the gentle princess in a darker film. One fan shared,

"Everybody has oppinions.I personally love Kristen Stewart in what ever way she shows her craft."

"I'm not gonna hate on either of them. I really liked Kristen Stewart in the role even back then," shared another.

About Snow White

The film is a live-action version of Disney's classic 1937 animated film that was universally praised by viewers and critics. The story explored the themes of good vs. evil through a gentle princess who escapes her imprisonment by her evil stepmother, who usurps her father's kingdom after his death.

The titular princess befriends seven dwarf miners in the woods and begins living a simple life. However, the evil queen soon finds her and poisons her with a magical apple, only to be saved by a kiss from the prince. The latest adaptation has made some changes to the original script, making the princess more rebellious.

Here's the official synopsis of the film:

"A live-action musical reimagining of the classic 1937 film. The magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters."

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Disney's Snow White and other such upcoming films and TV shows.

