“Absolute garbage”- Fans bash the ending scene of Snow White (2025)

Snow White (2025), which was fraught with controversy even before the movie premiered, is facing more backlash now. While much of the larger narrative is similar to the original fairy tale, specific elements of the new film as well as its ending have been changed and updated with the intention to modernize the story.

Ad

This has invited a lot of backlash from fans, who are disappointed with the movie straying from the original story. The movie debuted on March 21, 2025, starring Rachel Zelger and Gal Gadot as Snow White and the Evil Queen, respectively.

Fans have taken to social media to voice their opinions on the movie, with one person posting on X:

"This is the ending scene in the new Snow White. Absolute garbage."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others have voiced similar opinions about the movie.

"I might be willing to pay money to *not* ever have to watch this," one user said.

"At my wedding we made everyone wear green. Kidding. Yeah, that’s weird. Also, why are the dwarves CGI? Isn’t it more inclusive to hire short people? I can’t keep up anymore," commented another user.

Ad

"Why can’t Disney just make a new movie? Something original," said one user.

"It’s so bad that I cancelled my subscription to Disney plus and I urge everyone else to do so as well," said another netizen.

However, some fans have enjoyed the new twist in the movie and have spoken out in support of it.

"I'll agree to disagree on this. I went to see it yesterday and enjoyed it. The world seems to be over analysing a fairytale. It was a good movie. Worth watching," said a fan.

Ad

"What's wrong with it? It's a bunch of people celebrating/happy," said one fan.

"Haven’t seen the movie so don’t have any context for the scene… but why is it garbage? Dancing is okay. Sounds like a Disney song. White snow seems appropriate for 'Snow White'. What has offended you so terribly?" said another fan.

Ad

Snow White debuted in theaters to mixed reviews. Amid the movie as well as the cast facing a lot of backlash, Disney had scaled down the movie's premiere to be a more humble affair.

What happens at the end of Snow White?

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Disney has kept the main storyline similar to the original, it has brought in some changes such as giving the lead character a lot more agency than she had in the original.

At the end of the 2025 remake of the classic, we see Snow rally with the seven Dwarves, and Jonathan. After Jonathan gives her true love's kiss to break the spell and wake her up, she reclaims the kingdom from the evil queen.

Ad

The evil queen eventually dies at the end of the movie and Snow rules her kingdom with a fair hand.

Read more about the ending of the movie here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback