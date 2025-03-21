Snow White ending explained: Does the Disney Princess become the queen?

After a long wait, Disney's remake of Snow White finally released in theaters on Friday, March 21, 2025. The latest remake is a reimagining of the 1937 animated film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs—which itself is based on the 1812 fairy tale of the same name by Brothers Grimm.

Warning: Spoilers for Snow White to follow. Reader discretion is advised.

The latest film, which is directed by Marc Webb and stars Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, follows the titular Disney princess as she rallies a group of seven dwarfs to overthrow her evil stepmother, who intends to kill her. Different events ultimately lead to Snow becoming the new queen.

Snow White ends up becoming the queen at the end of the film

Rachel Zegler as Snow in the film (Image via Disney)

The film explores how the Evil Queen was able enter the King and Snow White's lives and usurp the Kingdom from them. It is also revealed in the film that it was the Evil Queen who killed the King and not the fact that he left his Kingdom. Banishing Snow away from her home as well, the Evil Queen is able to fully rule over the kingdom and turns it into a dystopian nightmare.

However, the climax of the film finally sees Snow take matters into her own hands and rally with the Seven Dwarfs to reclaim what is rightfully hers. After being woken up by Jonathan, who gave her a true love's kiss, Snow rallies the Seven Dwarfs to the Evil Queen's Kingdom to finally confront her. Confronting the Queen and revealing her crimes to the normal folks, a fight breaks out.

However, Snow is able to still come out victorious as, during the climax, the Evil Queen ends up dying due to her own foolishness and greed. Snow White is then able to bring prosperity and peace to her Kingdom, and with the Evil Queen now gone, everyone celebrates with a dance number.

Why did the Evil Queen want to kill Snow White?

Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen in the film (Image via Disney)

After taking over the kingdom, the Evil Queen reduced Snow White to a maid due to her just having an evil and corrupted soul. Throughout the film, she tries to get Snow killed as the magic mirror tells her that her stepdaughter is the "fairest in the land." Believing herself to be the fairest of them all, the Evil Queen is jealous of Snow's beauty and wants to have her killed.

She sends her Huntsmen to kill Snow, but instead they warn her of the Queen's intentions, which allows her to escape. This is how Snow finds the cottage and comes across the Seven Dwarfs who work in the mines. But the Evil Queen is able to track down Snow and takes on the disguise of an old woman.

She then offers Snow a poisoned apple to curse her with a sleeping death—and when Snow eats it, she collapses.

How does the Evil Queen die?

The Evil Queen dies during the climax of the film. Snow is woken up from the sleeping death by the true love's kiss when Jonathan comes along to thank her for making him have hope again. After rallying the Dwarfs and marching down to the Kingdom, Snow confronts the Queen. This is when the Queen ends up writing the end to her own story.

The Magic Mirror once again reveals to the Queen that the reason Snow is the fairest of them all is because of her kind heart, and this turns her rageful. Angry, she ends up destroying the magic mirror, which results in her death as she turns into glass and crumbles into pieces—essentially causing her rage to get the better of her and leading her to her end.

The Dwarfs also get a happy ending in Snow White

The dwarfs in the film (Image via Disney)

The Seven Dwarfs—Doc, Grumpy, Bashful, Sleepy, Sneezy, Happy, and Dopey—end up getting a happy ending too. In the film, they live away from humanity due to their own reservations about them, but with Snow coming into their lives, they are able to finally start trusting the outside world.

At the end of the film, it is revealed that Dopey was the narrator of the story all along—which makes sense as the film gives him the most amount of character development as well. Once the Evil Queen is defeated, the Dwarfs also take part in the final dance number and finally become a part of the Kingdom's society.

Does Snow White have a post-credits scene?

Snow White doesn't have a post-credits scene, so fans who want to can leave the theater right as the credits start rolling. As the film stays faithful to the original vision of the story, it presents a conclusive arc to Snow's story and doesn't set up any kind of future stories.

So, for those who may be expecting a sequel, they should temper their hopes as well.

Fans can tune in for the film as it is playing in theaters right now.

