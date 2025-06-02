Fact Check: Is Disney+ rebooting The X-Files with New Mulder and Scully? Viral poster debunked

The X-Files is a sci-fi drama TV series that initially aired for nine seasons from 1993 to 2002, before returning for a 10th season in 2016 and an 11th one in 2018. The show follows David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson as FBI Special Agents Mulder and Scully, who investigate unsolved cases with paranormal phenomena.

On May 22, 2025, a poster of The X-Files reboot featuring Kyle Soller and Denise Gough as Mulder and Scully went viral on Facebook. The post read:

"NEW X-FILES!!! NEW MULDER AND SCULLY!!! Step into the unknown with The X-Files, a thrilling restart of the iconic series, starring Kyle Soller as Agent Mulder and Denise Gough as Agent Scully, two FBI investigators unraveling paranormal mysteries."

It continued:

"Produced by Chris Carter, Ryan Coogler and Fox Disney, this fresh take blends suspense, conspiracy, and the supernatural like never before. Catch the premiere this fall on Disney+ and Fox, where the truth is still out there!"

Although Disney+ has announced a reboot of the series, there is no official confirmed news about the casting or release date yet. So, this viral post appears to be fan-made and not a real announcement.

Ryan Coogler gave an update on The X-Files reboot

Ryan Coogler at Sinners European Premiere (Image via Getty)

In March 2023, Empire reported that The X-Files creator Chris Carter confirmed Ryan Coogler would helm the upcoming reboot during an interview on the Canadian radio show On the Coast.

During an interview on the Last Podcast on the Left podcast on April 16, 2025, Ryan Coogler shared an update on the reboot.

"I'm working on X-Files. That’s what’s immediately next. So, I've been excited about that for a long time, and I’m fired up to get back to it, and some of those episodes, if we do our jobs right, will be really f**king scary," he said.

Ryan Coogler plans to bring back Gillian Anderson in The X-Files reboot

In the show, Mulder, a criminal profiler, is an ardent supernaturalist and conspiracy theorist, and Scully, a medical doctor, is more of a skeptic. Besides the mysterious paranormal cases, Mulder and Scully's interesting dynamic drew audiences to the show. Over the years, Duchovny and Anderson became synonymous with their characters.

The 2016 reboot of the series replaced Mulder and Scully with Kyd Miller and Liz Einstein, played by Robbie Amell and Lauren Ambrose. That reboot got two seasons, but the show did not do as well as the original one. A big reason for this was the absence of Mulder and Scully.

Fans would love to see the original duo back in the game, and Sinners director Ryan Coogler has some good news for Scully fans. Coogler said:

"I’ve spoken to the great Gillian. She’s incredible. Fingers crossed there. I can’t wait to see her. She’s in Tron [Ares]. I just seen a trailer for that. When I spoke to her, she was finishing that up. But we’re gonna try to make something really great, bro, and really be something for the real X-Files fans, you know what I’m saying? And, maybe, find some new ones."

The X-Files is available to stream on Hulu.

