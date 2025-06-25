Ironheart receives a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 71% on its release

Ironheart is the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Created by Chinaka Hodge (Snowpiercer, The Midnight Club), this marks the 14th TV series in the MCU. It follows the titular character Ironheart, aka Riri Williams, as she discovers secrets that set technology and magic on a collision course.

The show premiered on Disney+ with the first three episodes on June 24, 2025. Hodge is the head writer, and several others have worked on the six-episode miniseries as writers. While Sam Bailey directed the first three episodes, Angela Barnes directed the rest.

Since its release on June 24, Ironheart has earned a 71% Fresh rating from audiences on the Rotten Tomatoes Popcornmeter. It has earned a slightly higher rating from critics, with 74% on the Tomatometer.

Although these ratings imply that the series has been received positively, the perception might change with time as more people tune in. The final three episodes will be released on July 1, 2025, so there is room for change in overall ratings.

What is the plot of Ironheart?

Ironheart marks the conclusion of Phase Five of the MCU as the franchise moves into the next one. It was originally announced as a film in 2018. However, two years later, that decision was scratched, and it was announced that the character would get her own TV series.

Riri Williams was first introduced in Ryan Coogler's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which was released in 2022. Dominique Thorne reprises her character as Riri, an MIT student who built the detector that helped Shuri discover Namor's hidden underwater kingdom. After Namor and Shuri called a truce at the movie's end, Riri returned to MIT.

The show begins with Riri Williams returning to her hometown of Chicago after being expelled from MIT. Determined to build an advanced Iron suit worthy of Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) legacy, she sets out to gather the tools she needs.

As she works through her grief over the loss of her best friend Natalie and her stepfather Gary, Riri becomes entangled with a dangerous crew led by the enigmatic Parker Robbins.

Lyric Ross portrays Natalie, while LaRoyce Hawkins appears as Gary. Twisters star Anthony Ramos plays Parker Robbins/The Hood, and Alden Ehrenreich as Ezekiel 'Zeke' Stane appears as Ezekiel Stane, son of Tony Stark's late mentor-turned-enemy Obadiah Stane.

Ironheart producers opened up about the unique three-episode release format

Although filming for Ironheart was over by late 2022, the show was not released until three years later. One reason for the delay in release was the dual strikes that halted the production of many highly anticipated movies and shows, including Deadpool & Wolverine. However, the reason behind the three-episode release format still remains a mystery.

In an interview with Tech Radar on June 24, 2025, producer Sev Ohanian got candid about the intriguing format, saying:

"Those decisions are above our pay grade, but I think it's just about how Marvel and Disney distribute content. What I will say that's exciting about it is the third episode ends with a major cliffhanger that's also an evolution of our [Marvel's] storytelling."

He also added that this format made for a good viewing experience because fans would not have to wait for too long if they wanted to binge-watch the show.

Ironheart is available to stream on Disney+.

