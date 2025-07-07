Rick and Morty season 8 continues to push creative limits, and episode 7, Ricker Than Fiction, is a standout blend of sci-fi satire and Hollywood critique. Premiering in May 2025, the season follows Rick (Ian Cardoni) and Morty (Harry Belden) through wild multiverse adventures. They are joined by Beth, Summer, and Jerry—voiced by Sarah Chalke, Kari Wahlgren, and Chris Parnell, respectively.

In this episode, released on July 6, 2025, Rick and Morty season 8 takes aim at cinema. Upset with the latest Maximum Velocitree sequel, Rick and Morty confront director James Gunn at Warner Bros. and use a device to rewrite the movie themselves. The episode features hilarious guest cameos from Gunn and Zack Snyder, playing over-the-top versions of themselves.

Rick and Morty season 8 episode 7 sees the duo rewrite their favorite franchise

Rick and Morty season 8 (Image via Adult Swim)

In Rick and Morty season 8 episode 7, Rick and Morty’s favorite movie franchise, Maximum Velocitree, suffers a major creative blow, at least in their eyes. The duo is outraged by the direction of the latest installment, which they blame on director James Gunn. Their response? A full-on cinematic hijacking.

Using a powerful device called the Movie-lizer, Rick rewrites the film from within. What starts as a protest spirals into a full-blown meta reconstruction. Rick and Morty insert themselves into the plot as new villains, redesign characters, and craft a more “satisfying” ending.

In doing so, they completely dismantle the original narrative of Maximum Velocitree and rebuild it into their ideal version—one with more emotional weight, tighter pacing, and self-sacrifice.

By the episode’s end, the original movie is no more. What remains is a bizarre, reimagined version co-created by Rick, Morty, and, surprisingly, Jerry. Gunn, moved to tears by their rewritten finale, steals the Movie-lizer’s hard drive and tries to pitch the new version to Warner Bros., calling it a breakthrough for Hollywood. Moments later, he’s comically gunned down by a weapon named “Sundae.”

So what happened to Rick and Morty’s favorite movie? It was completely rewritten and then destroyed, both figuratively and literally. Moreover, the episode comments on how fan entitlement, creative power, and studio ambition can dismantle even beloved franchises.

James Gunn and Zack Snyder's cameos

One of the highlights of Rick and Morty season 8 episode 7 is the unexpected but wildly entertaining appearance of James Gunn and Zack Snyder. Both filmmakers voice cartoon versions of themselves and fully embrace the show’s self-aware satire.

Gunn appears early as the creative mind behind the controversial new Maximum Velocitree film. He defends his artistic vision passionately when confronted by Rick and Morty. His version of the movie features deep dialogue and emotional arcs, but Rick considers it pretentious and dull.

Zack Snyder, on the other hand, makes his entrance in the Warner Bros. cafeteria. Cool and composed, he mocks Gunn’s take on Superman with a single jab: “He’s the Man of Steel, not the Man of Conversation.” The exchange between the two directors is filled with good-natured ribbing. Snyder suggests more action and less talking, while Gunn, visibly frazzled, apologizes with a line about Snyder’s massive biceps.

In the context of Rick and Morty season 8, their appearances raise the story from parody to commentary. Gunn represents the modern filmmaker under pressure from fans and studios, while Snyder embodies the unapologetic auteur. Together, they amplify the episode’s central question: Who gets to tell the story?

The conflict between Rick and Gunn

Zack Snyder and James Gunn in Rick and Morty season 8 episode 7 (Image via Adult Swim)

In Rick and Morty season 8 episode 7, the clash between Rick Sanchez and James Gunn becomes a battle over who does it best. Gunn represents the official storyteller, the studio-backed visionary trying to evolve Maximum Velocitree. Rick, ever the iconoclast, sees himself as the superior mind who can “fix” what Gunn has ruined.

This conflict unfolds in layers. Initially, Rick confronts Gunn with criticisms about plot holes, character inconsistencies, and emotional overload. Gunn pushes back, explaining his intentions. But Rick doesn’t accept creative nuance. He builds the Movie-lizer, which is a machine that lets him physically enter and rewrite the movie, and proceeds to do just that.

Rick’s rewrites are chaotic but effective. With Morty and Jerry helping, the new Maximum Velocitree takes on emotional weight. The characters die heroic deaths. The story lands a gut punch. Even Gunn, watching from the sidelines, is floored. He grabs the Movie-lizer’s hard drive and rushes to Warner Bros., exclaiming that this could save Hollywood.

Then comes the punchline. Warner Bros. is impressed. But moments later, Gunn is executed by a gun named Sundae, erasing any possibility of releasing the new version. Rick doesn’t mourn. He simply walks away, satisfied.

The episode cleverly uses Rick and Gunn’s interaction to explore how creators deal with criticism. Gunn wants validation. Rick wants control. Their battle destroys Maximum Velocitree—and exposes the danger of giving too much power to either side.

What happened after Maximum Velocitree was ruined?

After Rick and Morty rewrote Maximum Velocitree using the Movie-lizer, the original movie was effectively destroyed. Their version, while more emotionally satisfying, replaced the franchise’s familiar chaos with their vision, turning them into the villains and ending with their in-movie deaths. The new storyline impressed James Gunn so much that he tried to present it to Warner Bros. as a groundbreaking success.

However, the industry’s reaction was anything but supportive. Just as Gunn pitched the rewritten film as Hollywood’s next big thing, he was abruptly killed by a gun named "Sundae."

In the aftermath, Rick and Morty returned to their world without fanfare. Their favorite movie no longer existed in any form they once loved. What remained was a version they created but couldn’t take pride in.

Rick and Morty season 8 episode 7 turns the fan-versus-filmmaker debate into chaotic satire. Rick and Morty rewrite their favorite movie, only to destroy it in the process, highlighting how creative interference can do more harm than good.

With standout cameos from James Gunn and Zack Snyder, the episode pokes fun at Hollywood while acknowledging its complexity. It reveals the tension between creators, fans, and studios—and how even well-meaning rewrites can unravel a story.

Ultimately, Rick and Morty season 8 suggests that sometimes, the flawed original might be better left untouched. Moreover, viewers can stream Rick and Morty on Adult Swim and HBO Max.

