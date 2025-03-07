"Justice League to be finished!" - Fans share theories as Turki Alalshikh teases surprise announcement with 'Man of Steel' director Zack Snyder

Turki Alalshikh and Zack Snyder are both giants in the entertainment industry. Now, they seem set to collaborate on a project that the Saudi minister took to X/Twitter to tease, driving fans into a frenzy. On the surface, though, there seems to be little to bring both men together.

Ad

While both are known for their work in the entertainment industry, Alalshikh has an almost laser-sharp focus on combat sports, having become a household name in MMA and especially boxing. Meanwhile, Snyder is a Hollywood filmmaker, so there seems to be little commonality between the pair.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Nevertheless, fans on X/Twitter wasted no time speculating and generally sharing their opinions on the collaboration. One of them joked that Snyder is the new authority behind the boxing league founded by the Saudi minister and the UFC.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Is he running your new boxing league?"

Others were anticipating the teased project.

"My man! You are making moves and I am all for it. Can't wait to see what's next."

Ad

Another fan was hoping for Snyder to return to his 'Justice League' film plans.

"It better be the Snyderverse! Justice League to be finished!"

This was echoed by more fans.

"Please be Snyderverse. You know people want it."

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Turki Alalshikh's teased collaboration with Zack Snyderr

Given the amount of influence Alalshikh has accrued in the sports and entertainment worlds, his plans with Snyder could truly be anything.

Ad

Turki Alalshikh was behind one of the most cinematic promos in combat sports history

The first encounter between then-undefeated light heavyweight boxers Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol featured one of the most jaw-dropping promos, which earned tremendous fan praise. It came as no surprise, though, that the big-budget video was Turki Alalshikh's doing.

Check out the Turki Alalshikh-funded promo for Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 1:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Given his vast wealth, passion for entertainment, and eye for the pageantry of combat sports, Alalshikh can afford to film such videos. The promo for Francis Ngannou's disastrous fight with Anthony Joshua had a similarly big-budget promo video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.