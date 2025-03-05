Turki Alalshikh, Dana White and Nick Khan announce new boxing promotion in multi-year TKO partnership

Turki Alalshikh, Dana White and Nick Khan have joined forces and announced a new boxing promotion in a multi-year partnership with the TKO group. UFC CEO White and WWE President Khan will hold executive leadership roles in the new venture.

The company will explore talent worldwide and promises a number of perks and privileges for the athletes they end up onboarding. The competitors will also have access to training at the UFC PI, a state-of-the-art training and rehabilitation facility owned by the UFC.

Ring Magazine posted the groundbreaking announcement of the promotion on their X account. An excerpt from the tweet read:

"Turki Alalshikh and TKO have signed a multiyear partnership to establish a new boxing promotion with executive leadership anchored by UFC President Dana White and WWE President Nick Khan..."

Check out the tweet and the full announcement below:

Further details like fighter signings, schedule and fight venues are yet to be announced.

Dana White shares his thoughts on the announcement of a new boxing promotion involving him, Turki Alalshikh and Nick Khan

Dana White has previously called out boxing promoters on multiple occasions for failing to make the best and most competitive fights. The new promotion promises a robust model that will explore and develop new talent, while also providing opportunities for the best fighters to face each other. After the announcement, White spoke on their initiative and revealed his vision:

I'm excited, you know I wouldn't be where I'm today without boxing. The sport of boxing is where I started, I felt like it is something that could never be fixed until this guy showed up, he has done more for boxing than any promoter in the history of the sport combined. He has invested more money, more energy, and more passion into the sport than literally ever."

He further added:

"There's zero speculation on the format, you know the format, everybody knows the format. The best fight the best. You work your way up the rankings and once somebody gets to the top five, there's no question who the best five guys in the world are in each weight class, and they fight it out, and once somebody holds that belt, you don't need three letters in front of the belt. Whoever has the belt is the best in the world in that weight class."

Watch Dana White's comments below (00:16):

