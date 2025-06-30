What is Rob McElhenney changing his name to? It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star files legal documents

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney recently filed a petition to change his name. A representative for the actor confirmed the news with Entertainment Weekly on Friday, June 29, 2025, noting that he requested to change his surname and would henceforth go by Rob Mac.

McElhenney previously explained that the need stemmed from many finding it confusing and difficult to pronounce his last name. During an interview with Variety in May, Rob explained:

"As our business and our storytelling is expanding into other regions of the world and other languages in which my name is even harder to pronounce, I’m just going by Rob Mac."

Back in November 2020, the actor became a co-owner of the Welsh football team Wrexham AFC alongside Ryan Reynolds. He went on to produce the Emmy Award-winning sports docuseries Welcome to Wrexham, which chronicles the ups and downs of the club.

Per Entertainment Weekly, Rob McElhenney's involvement with the team led him to start his company, More Better Industries, last year. The company aimed to invest in South American soccer clubs, where many found it challenging to say his last name.

Ryan Reynolds once produced a song about how to pronounce Rob McElhenney's name

The confusion over Rob McElhenney's name even led to his friend Ryan Reynolds creating a song about how to pronounce his name. The two-minute track featured vocal appearances from Reynolds, the Wrexham Celtic Chorus, and McElhenney's Always Sunny in Philadelphia costars Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, and Kaitlin Olson (his wife).

"Despite the accolades, despite the load of fame, one thing that they do not know is how to say his name/ Pronouncing all those Ns and Es and Hs can perplex 'em/ So here's a little birthday gift from all your mates in Wrexham," Reynolds sang in the clip.

It even saw a host of people, including Adam DeVine, "massacar(ing)" the pronunciation. The lyrics went on to note that the word rhymed with "tackle penny."

During his interview with Variety, Rob McElhenney expressed his concerns over changing his last name. He explained that he was worried he might be disrespecting his ancestry.

However, the actor noted that several family members admitted they faced a similar challenge and already tweaked the surname.

His wife and Always Sunny in Philadelphia colleague, Kaitlin Olson, told the outlet that their sons, Leo and Axel, were "not happy" with the change, as they have the McElhenney last name.

"The kids are really not happy about it, because they have that last name. And so do I, legally!" Olson remarked.

Since Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds purchased Wrexham AFC, the team has found success, earning back-to-back English Football League promotions. Notably, earlier this year, the team won promotion to the EFL Championship, just a step away from the Premier League.

The team's success also helped rejuvenate the local community.

It is worth noting that, in addition to the Welsh football team, Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds also brought a 24% equity stake in the F1 team, Alpine.

FX recently renewed Welcome to Wrexham for its fifth season. Both actors star in the show. The show boasts eight Primetime Emmy Awards and two Critics' Choice Awards.

Meanwhile, the 17th season of Always Sunny in Philadelphia will premiere this July.

