It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 episode 3 ending explained: Does the Gang finally face consequences?

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 episode 3 premiered on FXX on July 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and streamed on Hulu on July 17. This episode, Mac and Dennis Become EMTs, delves into the wild chaos that ensues when the Gang delves into the world of emergency medical services, while also highlighting other ridiculous subplots involving Dee, Charlie, and Frank.

Despite the series’ long history of outlandish antics, this episode raises a question: Did the Gang finally cross a line they can’t bounce back from? The answer, however, is no—the Gang once again escapes the consequences of their actions, despite causing chaos and injury to those around them.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 episode 3. Reader’s discretion is required.

However, the consequences are especially bad for one character who comes back, The Lawyer. The end of the episode shows that the Gang won't be punished for long, but The Lawyer's pain will only get worse, adding another sad chapter to his history with the Gang.

The episode, Mac and Dennis Become EMTs, kicks off at Paddy’s Pub when a regular bar patron collapses. After seeing how professionally the EMTs did their jobs, Mac and Dennis decide they could also save lives.

The Lawyer’s fate and the Gang’s continued immunity in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 episode 3

The main event of season 17 episode 3 of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is Mac and Dennis's crazy actions when they decide to become EMTs even though they don't have the right training. They finally end the episode by taking over an ambulance, causing a big crash, and then an explosion of fire.

Last but not least, they are banned from all Philadelphia medical facilities. They are not hurt or punished, though.

The real tragedy of the episode, though, is The Lawyer, who has been a victim of the Gang's chaos for a long time. Despite Frank's attempts to control and abuse him throughout the episode, The Lawyer is ultimately arrested, hurt, and blamed for the crimes the Gang committed. As a result of his interactions with the Gang, his life keeps getting worse and worse. This is the end of his tragic journey.

Despite the extreme damage caused by their actions, Mac, Dennis, and the rest of the Gang face no real consequences. Instead, they go on with their crazy lives without any problems, which confirms the Gang's ability to escape any repercussions.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 episode 3: Mac and Dennis take the EMT Plunge

A regular customer at Paddy's Pub falls at the start of the episode. As real EMTs rush to help, Mac and Dennis are moved by their ability to save lives and decide right away that they, too, could be heroes. They sign up for an EMT class right away, without giving it a second thought.

However, the training process quickly shows how bad they are at what they're doing. They are so sure of themselves that they can't even do simple things like properly using medical tools or bandaging wounds.

When Mac and Dennis steal a real ambulance, their false sense of heroism gets even stronger. They speed through the streets of Philadelphia with their sirens going off because they think they are now EMTs and can save lives. They are not at all qualified, though.

They are trying to help a real patient, but when they give them the wrong medicine, it makes things worse. As the patient's anxiety rises, they lose control of their car and cause an accident, showing that they are not skilled or prepared at all.

The fact that Mac and Dennis keep messing up this situation makes things even worse. The patient's panic and their failed attempts to help cause a crash in an alley, and soon after, the stolen ambulance goes off because the people have been taking small amounts of spicy peppers as part of a strange health routine. Even though the crash looks pretty bad, Mac and Dennis get away with no injuries.

Frank and the Lawyer’s connection

Along with Mac and Dennis's risky adventure, Frank starts dating The Lawyer again. This character has been a frequent target of the Gang's cruel treatment. One of Frank's plans at the bar goes wrong, and he needs a lawyer. He talks The Lawyer into representing him.

Frank's insistence that the joke was harmless, even though it had bad results, puts The Lawyer in a tough spot. Frank’s manipulation of The Lawyer is a key element in this episode. As The Lawyer tries to help him deal with the legal consequences, he gets more involved in a chain of events that involve hot fryer oil, hot peppers, and finally a stolen ambulance.

As Frank continually alters his story and refuses to take responsibility for his actions, The Lawyer finds himself in over his head. His frustration builds as the situation escalates, but he is unable to extricate himself from the mess.

By the end of the episode, the Lawyer’s fate is sealed. Not only does he get caught up in the ambulance chaos, but he is physically injured, blamed for the entire incident, and arrested.

Dee’s side hustle fiasco

In yet another subplot, Dee attempts to grow her side hustle selling homemade goods. She ropes Charlie into helping her, despite his complete lack of cooking skills. What follows is a series of mishaps as Charlie wreaks havoc in the kitchen.

From spilled soup to burnt pastries, Charlie’s disastrous attempts at cooking destroy Dee’s promotional plans. Dee’s frustration grows as she tries to film promotional videos, but every attempt is ruined by Charlie’s chaotic behavior.

Dee believes that by starting a business, she can gain respect and success, but her inability to recognize her own lack of skill leads to failure. Her business venture becomes another casualty of the Gang’s dysfunction, further emphasizing the show’s theme of ambition without the skills to back it up.

Charlie’s culinary chaos

Charlie's role as Dee's unwilling kitchen helper is a major source of comedic chaos while she struggles with her failed business idea. Charlie tries to cook but fails miserably because he hasn't had any training. His mistakes in the kitchen make Dee's failed business even more chaotic. He throws things around, burns food, and makes the kitchen a nightmare.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 episode 3 makes fun of Charlie's overconfidence in his skills as a running joke that shows how the Gang often takes on roles they aren't qualified for.

Dee's failed attempts to make business videos are similar to her failed attempts to cook. The Gang generally doesn't care about how things really are, and Dee can't see that Charlie isn't doing a good job. Her plan was doomed from the start, and Charlie's antics have only made it worse.

The Lawyer’s tragic decline in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17

Throughout It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 episode 3, The Lawyer’s downfall is the most tragic aspect of the episode. Once a successful and dignified man, The Lawyer has slowly been broken down by his dealings with the Gang.

His once-promising life has been ruined by his many interactions with them over the years. This episode is the lowest point of his fall because Frank tricks him into a dangerous situation and then gets him arrested for crimes he didn't commit.

The Lawyer’s arc highlights the true cost of crossing paths with the Gang. The Lawyer is still suffering because of what they did, but they are not affected by the results.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 episode 3 is available to stream on FX.

