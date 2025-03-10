Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 5 renewed early, hinting at the future of the series

Starz has confirmed that Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 5 will return, further continuing the story of Kanan Stark's rise in the world of crime. Kanan Stark's, played by Mekai Curtis, childhood is explored in the prequel to Power.

Fans have seen Kanan grow from a young boy to a notorious drug kingpin due to his complicated relationship with his mother, Raquel Thomas (Patina Miller). The series and other Power spinoffs are available on Starz and the Starz app.

Given season 4 is still under filming, the announcement of Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 5 caught some off guard. Well ahead of season 4's premiere, Starz extended the show for a fifth season. While no official release date has been set, many fans expect the show to return in early 2026, following the regular one-season-per-year pattern.

Everything to know about Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 5

Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 5 will likely continue the storylines and character arcs established in earlier seasons. Set in the 1990s, the show chronicles the early years of Kanan Stark's trip into the criminal underworld.

Particularly the convoluted relationship between Kanan and his mother, Raquel, season 5 may delve further into the power conflicts inside his family. Along with fresh challenges to Kanan's ascent in the drug trade, viewers should expect to see his ongoing fight for freedom from her overwhelming influence.

Although the whole storyline of Power Book III: Raising Kanan season five is yet unknown, the show is renowned for its surprising turns and erratic path. The story should build on Kanan's attempts to carve out his identity in the criminal underworld while juggling the shadow of Raquel, who firmly controls their family's drug empire.

Key storylines and characters

A still from Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Image via Starz)

A major storyline for Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 5 will focus on Kanan’s evolution from a naive teenager to a hardened criminal. He is about to make tough choices that might permanently alter his life path.

Raquel's need for control over the streets will probably grow at the same time, which would cause more fierce conflicts with competing gangs and maybe her own family.

Each of them is handling their own challenges and relationships, and other characters, including Marvin (London Brown), Lou-Lou (Malcolm Mays), and Jukebox (Hailey Kilgore), will also keep developing.

Production, direction, and cast

Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 5 is produced by Starz in collaboration with Lionsgate Television. Sascha Penn, who developed the series, serves as the showrunner and executive producer.

Courtney Kemp, the creator of the original Power series, remains an executive producer through End of Episode, alongside 50 Cent (Curtis Jackson) through G-Unit Film and Television. Mark Canton and Chris Selak also contribute as executive producers.

As for the cast, viewers should expect MeKai Curtis to make a comeback as the series' protagonist, Kanan Stark. Reprising her character as Raquel "Raq," Kanan's ambitious and merciless mother, Patina Miller will be joined by London Brown as Marvin Thomas, Malcolm Mays as Lou-Lou Thomas, and Hailey Kilgore as Jukebox to comprise the strong ensemble cast.

Joey Bada$$, who portrays the rival drug dealer Unique, is also probably going to resurface.

What’s next for the Power franchise?

While Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 5 is still in the works, the success of the show has sparked interest in the continued expansion of the Power universe. With Power Book II: Ghost concluding after its fourth season, Starz has been actively developing a prequel series about Ghost and Tommy, two key characters from the original Power show.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 5 and similar projects as the year progresses.

